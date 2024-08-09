Suspended Labour councillor charged with encouraging violent disorder over protest speech

A councillor suspended by Labour has been charged after delivering a speech at an anti-racism demonstration.

Ricky Jones, 57, has been charged with one count of encouraging violent disorder after he was filmed addressing a crowd in Walthamstow on Wednesday evening, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

In the video, he said: “They are disgusting Nazi fascists and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.”

Ricky Jones is a councillor in Dartford (Dartford Council)

The counter-protest was organised to stop the far right from targeting asylum centres and the offices of lawyers helping asylum seekers.

Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Ricky Jones, 57, with one count of encouraging violent disorder.

“Jones was filmed addressing a crowd in Walthamstow on Wednesday 7 August during which he appeared to make remarks and a gesture to encourage others to act violently towards far-right protestors.

“He has been arrested and charged within 48 hours, and will now appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, 9 August 2024.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

In a statement on Thursday, a Labour spokesperson said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.

“The councillor has been suspended from the party.”

Jones, who has represented the Princes ward in Dartford since 2019, will no longer be able to sit on the Labour benches at council meetings.

The councillor is also an organiser for the union the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).

On Thursday, a TSSA spokesperson said: “TSSA remains steadfast in supporting communities that peacefully stand against fascist aggression. We unequivocally do not condone any threats or acts of violence, as these actions are contrary to our values.”

Around 500 people have been arrested during disorder over the last week and a half, which began following the killing of three young girls in Southport after social media posts falsely claimed the suspect was a Muslim immigrant.

There appeared to be some de-escalation on Wednesday evening, when the large-scale violence that was expected failed to materialise as thousands of counter-protesters turned up.

More than 150 people have already appeared in court in connection with this month’s unrest, the Ministry of Justice has said.