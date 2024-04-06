Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill appears in court
Fox BusinessFox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo has clearly had enough with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and her endless feud with Kevin McCarthy, scolding the MAGA lawmaker on-air for not letting it go.Mace appeared Thursday on Mornings with Maria to discuss House Republicans’ flailing effort to impeach President Joe Biden and questioned whether Mace supported Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson from his post. Mace, one of eight Republicans who voted to boo
House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden were dealt their latest blow this week when the CIA informed them that an allegation they pushed was false, the latest example of House Republicans citing questionable information to make a serious claim.
(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans are poised to sink a $78 billion tax-cut package, gambling that they’ll win the majority in November and can push then for bigger breaks for business. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Joins NATO Allies in Suspending Europe Arms TreatySaudis Scale Back Ambition for $1.5 Trillion Desert Project NeomNY Area Rattled by 4.8 Magnitude Quake, Followed by AftershockZimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by GoldIran Tells US to Step Aside as It Readies Resp
The Biden administration on Thursday issued final rules meant to protect the jobs of the government's 2.2 million civil servants, as Republican challenger Donald Trump plans to replace thousands with hardline loyalists if he returns to the White House. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management said the rule is meant to clarify longstanding protections for career civil service employees, after former President Trump in his final months in office sought to impose rule changes that would have made it easier for him to fire them. Democratic President Joe Biden revoked that executive order, known as Schedule F, shortly after he took office in January 2021.
The subpoena shows Republicans' impeachment inquiry chugging along even after it seemed to reach a dead end.
Through history, a party's control of the House of Representatives has not changed in the middle of a session of Congress, though majorities have been slim before. Since the start of 118th Congress, Republicans have maintained control of the House by only a handful of seats. In recent months, there has been a slew of retirement announcements and even some prominent Republicans announced they are leaving without notifying leadership before the end of their term -- further reducing GOP control.
Fox News is rejecting a call from Biden administration officials to retract coverage of the policy on Easter egg art used during the White House’s annual holiday celebration earlier this week. The White House has throughout the week forcefully pushed back on coverage across conservative media of the Easter Egg Roll, some of which incorrectly…
TORONTO — An Ontario judge has struck down sections of the province's panhandling law as unconstitutional, including parts that ban asking people for money while intoxicated or while they are waiting to use an ATM. The case was launched in 2017 by the Fair Change legal clinic against the Safe Streets Act, the second constitutional challenge against the law that has been in force since 2000. Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government at the time passed the law, a few years after it cut welfare
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bluntly warned Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday that moving ahead with an aid package for Ukraine would be one of “the most egregious things he could do” as she said she was “not backing off at all” over her threat to force a House vote seeking his ouster.
The Alberta and federal governments are at odds over conditions attached to some new federal housing programs.As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland travel the country to announce nuggets in the April 16 federal budget designed to increase affordable housing, Alberta cabinet ministers are balking at some of the strings attached to secure that funding."This is another example of the federal government's long history of ignoring the province's jurisdiction and
Attorney Jeffrey Clark, who held a senior role in the U.S. Justice Department during Donald Trump's presidency, should face professional discipline over his effort to enlist the agency in the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, a Washington legal panel concluded on Thursday. The finding, which is preliminary, followed several days of testimony on Clark’s attempt to take charge of the Justice Department in the final days of Trump's term as he sought to block certification of his defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden using false claims of rampant voter fraud. The three-member committee of the District of Columbia Board on Professional Responsibility, which handles attorney ethics cases in the U.S. capital, determined Clark’s conduct violated at least one attorney ethics rule.
The CIA refuted a GOP-backed whistleblower allegation that the agency blocked a federal investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.
BALTIMORE (AP) — A third body has been found at the site of last week's bridge collapse in Baltimore. Meanwhile, a tentative timeline has been released for how soon authorities believe they can reopen crucial commercial shipping channels. President Joe Biden also visited the port city. And federal and state authorities are ramping up efforts to soften the economic blow to businesses and residents who work in Maryland's maritime industry. Here's what we know as cleanup efforts get underway: THIRD
Like many Americans, Richard Bidon says he'd like to see the U.S. government “go back to its original design” — a system of checks and balances developed nearly 240 years ago to prevent any branch, especially the presidency, from becoming too powerful. Bidon, an 84-year-old Democrat who lives near Los Angeles, said if President Joe Biden is reelected, he doesn't want him to have to get the approval of a possibly Republican-controlled Congress to enact policies to slow climate change. “When a Democrat's in, I support” a strong presidency, Bidon said.
Naples attorney John Passidomo, husband of Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo died after suffering a head trauma in a Utah hiking accident.
OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government plans a $600-million package of loans and funding to help make it easier and cheaper to build homes for owners and renters. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Calgary, just the latest in a string of pre-budget announcements aimed at winning over younger voters. "Younger generations, like millennials and gen-Z, feel like they're falling behind because housing costs are just too high," said Trudeau. "That's not OK — and it needs to change
Video and photos of suspects in a mass shooting show them apparently being brutalized by Russian security forces — without any rebuke from authorities. A top Kremlin official urges that hit squads be sent to assassinate Ukrainian officials. Senior lawmakers call for restoring capital punishment, abolished decades ago.
Despite gains in people being able to take their pets almost anywhere and everywhere, true service dogs need better legislated protection, says Shediac dog trainer Bill Grimmer. And those rules should not apply to the entire gamut of pets that people want to take with them just because they enjoy their company, said Grimmer, who previously served on the service dog sub-committee of the International Association of Canine Professionals. He said so-called "emotional support animals" should not be
The current court’s conservative judicial philosophy precludes a previous practice wherein by liberal justices. | Opinion
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A doctor who performs abortions became the first Democratic candidate in Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District on Thursday, entering the race for the seat opened up by the surprise retirement of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher. Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an obstetrician and gynecologist, launched her candidacy two weeks before Gallagher's expected departure date. Because of the timing of his resignation, there will be no special election. For now, Lyerly is unopposed in the Democra