Suspicious death of elderly man now ruled a homicide

Windsor police are now investigating a homicide after a 69-year-old man was found dead inside a home just south of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue.

Police were initially dispatched to a home on Highland Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Friday for a report of unknown trouble.

Shortly after, they found the body of man inside, police say.

Investigators say a post-mortem was completed on Saturday and that's when the man's death was confirmed to be a homicide.

No details have been released on how the man died.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there's no information to suggest the public is at risk.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area for surveillance footage between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Friday.