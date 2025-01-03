The Sussex community mourns 5-year-old boy hit and killed by a school bus

CBC

A northern Ontario man who was the victim of road rage and almost killed is reflecting on the scary incident.James Turner of New Liskeard told CBC Sudbury he hopes the man who deliberately rammed an SUV into his car on Highway 11, near Temiskaming Shores on Monday, gets the help he needs."I really sincerely hope this person is able to be a functional member of society who helps their neighbours, and loves people, and is able to recover from this situation and is a beneficial member of society,"