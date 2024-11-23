Wind batters buildings and closes events in Sussex

Scaffolding collapsed at the rear of a shop in Worthing [Eddie Mitchell]

Disruption is being felt across Sussex in high winds caused by Storm Bert.

Scaffolding has collapsed in Worthing and Littlehampton's main Christmas tree has fallen down.

The scaffolding came down on Saturday morning in Chandos Road in Worthing to the rear of a shop, as a Met Office warning for wind came into force.

Police and fire officers attended the scene and the road was closed.

It is not believed that anyone was injured.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, from Littlehampton Town Council, said the town's Christmas tree had come down in the high winds on Saturday morning and that the council was "taking steps to ensure everything is safe".

The town's Christmas light switch-on had already been cancelled.

The weather warning is in place across the county until 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

The Met Office say the strongest gusts of wind will be along the coast but winds could reach 50-60mph (80.4-96.5kmh) inland.

The main Christmas tree in Littlehampton toppled in the winds [Sarah Abess]

In Chichester celebrations have been scaled back and will no longer feature live entertainment or a market.

Weekend events are scheduled in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Rye, and organisers hope they will still be able to continue.

Burgess Hill Town Council has moved many of its stalls and performances indoors for its Saturday event.

Performances that were due to take place outdoors will now take place in Market Place Shopping Centre, while stalls have moved into Cyprus Hall.

Organisers said: "Thanks to the incredible support from our local community partners, staff, and councillors, we’re still able to adapt and deliver a wonderful event for all."

In East Grinstead, the Big Reveal event, where more than 60 shops will unveil their Christmas window displays, will still go ahead, though some events have also been moved indoors.

'Saved the day'

Emma Wall, shop owner at Emma Louise in the town, told BBC Radio Sussex it was the first year organisers had really had to think about the weather in terms of safety.

She said: "A lot of stall holders put gazebos out at the event, so sadly we've had to cancel the gazebos."

But she said St Swithun's Church "saved the day" with some stalls moving inside the building. Meanwhile, Santa's grotto was being held in department store Martell's, rather than outdoors.

The light switch-on is still planned to go ahead.

Organisers of the Christmas Festival in Rye said the event was still due to go ahead, and a Christmas Fair in Westham Village Hall was also unaffected.

