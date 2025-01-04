‘Sustainable’ bus route that will ‘destroy historic trees’ faces legal challenge

The route will cut through Coton Orchard, a century-old, 60-acre site classified as a ‘habitat of principal importance’ - Anna Gazeley/SWNS

A £200 million “sustainable green bus route” that will plough through an historic orchard is facing a legal challenge from campaigners who say it will cause widespread “environmental damage”.

The charity Cambridge Past, Present and Future has begun legal proceedings to try to halt a proposed new Cambourne to Cambridge bus corridor that is expected to tear through 2.5 miles of pristine countryside.

Campaigners claim that the route, set to be built on a new off-road track and include cycling paths, should run on existing roads to reduce its “environmental degradation” of valuable rural and agricultural land.

James Littlewood, the charity’s chief executive, said: “It is possible to improve bus services without building a road through four wildlife sites and our charity’s land.

“Over 22,200 people signed a petition asking local politicians to build bus lanes, not bus roads, to avoid unnecessary environmental damage.

“However, they have pushed ahead with their plans, and we are submitting our objection to the Government, which will trigger a public inquiry.”

Campaigners claim that the route, set to be built on a new off-road track and include cycling paths, should run on existing roads - Chris Radburn/PA Archive

The “bus road” will cut through Coton Orchard, a century-old, 60-acre site classified as a “habitat of principal importance”.

Clive Anderson, the broadcaster and the president of the Woodland Trust, added: “The proposed new busway from Cambourne to Cambridge might, in the fullness of time, make a small contribution to combating the global climate crisis.

“But it would be a great shame if this could only be achieved at the cost of making worse the biodiversity crisis which threatens the natural world as well.

“It is not in our long or short-term interests to remove the mature trees of Coton Orchard, and the irreplaceable habitats which exist in and around them, which once lost, are lost forever.”

However, the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) – which includes Cambridgeshire county council and Cambridge city council among others who are backing the project – insists the eight-mile Cambourne to Cambridge link will help connect people living in planned housing development and “help car drivers switch to a bus” before hitting “congestion” in Cambridge.

Clive Anderson, who is the president of the Woodland Trust, said the projects risks ‘making worse the biodiversity crisis’ - Clara Molden for The Telegraph

Buses will be “optically guided” electric or hybrid vehicles, linking the growing town of Cambourne with the university city in 19 minutes or less. A park and ride north of the village of Hardwick will also be built.

The GCP website claims there are “no reasonable alternatives” to going through the orchard, adding that the partnership recognises “the environmental impacts” and is “instigating numerous measures to limit these”. More than 1,000 trees will be planted to offset some of the damage caused.

Cambridge Past, Present and Future claims that local farmers are “deeply concerned” about the proposed route because it will damage agricultural land.

Heidi Alexander, the Transport Secretary, has received an application for the project. She will decide whether it is in the public interest and should be approved.

The deadline for submitting objections to the scheme to Ms Alexander is Jan 8.

A GCP spokesman said: “We haven’t been notified by Cambridge, Past, Present and Future of their intention to begin legal proceedings.

“Should we receive any relevant documents, we will study and discuss them with our legal representatives and respond in due course.”