Sustainable route improvements enter next phase

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said that improvements in the Glenferness Avenue area had been largely completed [BCP]

The next phase of imnprovements linking into Bournemouth’s Upper Gardens is due to start on 21 October.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) said that walking, cycling and roadworks upgrades in Bournemouth’s Glenferness Avenue area, from Talbot roundabout to Branksome Wood Road, had been largely completed.

The next stage will begin at Prince of Wales Road before moving to Queen’s Road.

New parallel and zebra crossings, improved street lighting, and widened shared paths for people walking and cycling, are part of the plans.

One of the two new parallel crossings is near the southern approach of Talbot roundabout [BCP]

BCP said that the upgrades on Glenferness Avenue, which tie in with the new pedestrian and cycling bridges over the railway, had been funded by central government.

It includes resurfacing the carriageway and footways between Talbot roundabout and Alford Road and two new parallel crossings - one near the southern approach of Talbot roundabout and another between Roslin Road South and Elgin Road.

Raised junctions and speed humps have also been introduced around Leven Avenue and Benellen Avenue, including a 20mph speed limit zone.

Road closures will be in place to facilitate the work on:

Prince of Wales Road, between Branksome Wood Road and Surrey Road from 21 October to 8 November;

Queen’s Road, between Surrey Road and Branksome Wood Road

and Leven Avenue, between Branksome Wood Road and Leven Close from 11 November to 14 February.

Signed diversion routes will be in place, taking traffic west along Surrey Road and then onto Branksome Wood Road.

BCP said pedestrian and cyclist access would not be affected.

Andy Hadley, BCP portfolio holder for climate response, environment and energy, said he was "pleased to see good progress" being made.

"These improvements are well placed linking into the local schools, universities, employment areas and town centre," he said.

He added that the council was "committed to providing safe, active travel facilities" to reduce traffic congestion and emissions, as well as "to enable healthy, vibrant, and sustainable communities".

