Sustainable Swimwear Brands You Can Feel Good About All Summer

You might be trying to ditch fast-fashion brands and fill your closet with more ethical clothing — but have you thought about your swimwear?

Creating sustainable swimwear means thinking “green” from start to finish, said Magdalena Berger, founder of Magdakine Designs. Using recycled materials is just part of the equation.

“I would be lying if I said designing a sustainable swimsuit is cheaper and easier than an unsustainable swimsuit,” Berger told HuffPost. “I believe that in order to create a sustainable swimwear line designers have to first and foremost be dedicated to protecting our planet.”

Important factors in creating sustainable swim include dying fabrics with nontoxic ingredients that don’t contaminate the water and air, as well as manufacturing garments in factories that comply with strict environmental regulations and eliminate unnecessary waste.

Still, the material choice is crucial. Swimsuits undergo a lot of wear and tear from the sun, salt and chlorine. Many sustainable swimwear brands, including Magdakine Designs, have turned to Econyl to make their garments. It’s a regenerated nylon fiber made from recycled plastic polymers like fishing nets and carpets.

Some top-market retailers, including Reformation, have also begun using Econyl to create swimsuits. The company launched a swimwear line earlier this month that it called ”not sustainable enough, but it’s the best we can do right now.”

Because eco-friendly swimsuit brands are still few and far between, we’ve rounded up a handful of sustainable swimwear lines that you can feel good about supporting this summer.

Take a look below.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1 Summersalt

Summersalt uses recycled materials in its fabrics and packaging. Shop Summersault swim.

2 Vitamin A

Vitamin A uses EcoLux, an innovative superfine matte jersey made with recycled nylon fibers, to make its swimsuits. Shop Vitamin A swim.

3 Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffman uses responsibly sourced organic, recycled and regenerated materials while ensuring environmentally conscious and ethical manufacturing practices. Shop Mara Hoffman swim.



4 Riz Board Shorts

Riz Board Shorts are made with 100 percent recycled and recyclable fabric made from plastic bottles. The company will also take your old shorts in exchange for a discount so it can recycle the material for new products. For every pair purchased, a donation is made toward marine conservation. Shop Riz Board Shorts.

5 Galamaar

Galamaar uses sustainable fabric made out of nylon from discarded fishing nets. Shop Galamaar swim.

6 Koru Swimwear

Koru Swimwear uses Econyl and ethical manufacturing practices. Shop Koru Swimwear.

7 FAE

FAE uses Econyl in its swimsuit production. Shop FAE swim.

8 My Marini

My Marini tries to use recycled materials and Econyl in most of its products with as little carbon footprint as possible. Shop My Marini swim.

9 Outerknown

Outerknown makes swim trunks using fair trade recycled polyester made from plastic bottles. Shop Outerknown swim.

10 Jets Swimwear

Jets Swimwear uses Econyl and the latest sustainable manufacturing practices. Shop Jets swim.





11 Woodlike Ocean

Woodlike Ocean uses Econyl and Xtra Life Lycra in its swimsuits, and it makes a donation to the Healthy Seas initiative with every purchase. Shop Woodlike Ocean swim.

12 Beth Richards

Beth Richards tries to use recycled material and dyes in most of its products with as little waste as possible. Shop Beth Richards swim.





13 HAH

HAH swimwear uses an eco-friendly fabric called EFL that's sourced from corn. Shop HAH swim.

14 Abysse

Abysee uses high-quality swim materials and environmentally friendly fabrics, including 100 percent Japanese limestone neoprene and recycled Italian textiles. Shop Abysse swim.

15 Patagonia

Patagonia swimwear is made from fair trade recycled materials. Shop Patagonia swim.

16 Reformation

Reformation has started using Econyl in its swimsuits. Shop Reformation swim.

17 Finisterre

Finisterre uses Econyl material for its swimsuits. Shop Finisterre swim.

18 Magdakine Designs

Magdakine Designs uses Econyl and sustainable manufacturing practices. Shop Magdakine Designs swim.

19 Lole

Lole makes its swimsuits with Econyl and are OEKO-TEX® certified. Shop Lole swim.