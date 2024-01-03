Sutton-in-Ashfield: Firefighters tackle blaze at former pub

Firefighters have put out a large blaze at a former pub in a Nottinghamshire town.

Crews were called to the Blue Bell in Mansfield Road, Sutton-in Ashfield, just after 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Firefighters tackling the blaze have shut Mason Street and Mansfield Road, at its junction with Hill Crescent and Skegby Road.

Pictures from the scene posted by the fire service depict severe damage to the building's roof.

Firefighters at the scene are being assisted by police officers while drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

