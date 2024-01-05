Sutton-in-Ashfield: Man grows cannabis after falling behind with rent

A man who fell behind with his workshop rent and turned to growing cannabis to make money has admitted producing a class B drug.

Nottinghamshire Police said 63 plants with the street value of up to £53,000 were found in Simon King's workshop.

Growing equipment, including lights and fans, were also found at the property in Forest Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

At the Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, King pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

The 54-year-old will be sentenced at a later date.

The drugs were discovered by the landlord and two bailiffs on 1 December, along with growing equipment, including lights and fans.

Officers later stopped King while he was driving in Parliament Street and arrested him.

King, of Derby Road, Belper, in Derbyshire, also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was jailed for two years and 10 months.

