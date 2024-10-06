How Sutton Foster and Michael Urie's Friendship Deepened from “Younger” to Broadway (Exclusive)

The pair, who co-starred together on TV Land's 'Younger,' have reunited on Broadway for 'Once Upon a Mattress'

courtesy Once Upon A Mattress Michael Urie and Sutton Foster in 'Once Upon a Mattress'

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie's friendship has only deepened in the years since they wrapped the series Younger in 2019.

After starring in the TV Land show together over numerous seasons, the two reunited for the current acclaimed revival of Once Upon a Mattress, now playing on Broadway.



“I really feel like I’ve made friends with you,” Foster, 49, tells Urie, 44, in a joint conversation with PEOPLE, from backstage at the Hudson Theatre. “We confide in each other about life stuff. And being able to be partners on stage is beyond. He’s like the ultimate partner, ultimate dance partner.”



“She will go with anything,” Urie says about Foster. “I could do anything out there; she’ll go with it and make it better.”

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Princess and the Pea, Once Upon a Mattress follows Foster's Winnifred the Woebegone as she competes for the hand of Prince Dauntless, played by Urie. Dauntless’ mother, Queen Aggravain (Ana Gasteyer), demands he must wed a “true” princess before anyone else in their kingdom can marry.



The revival made its debut on Aug. 12 on Broadway, and will next move to Los Angeles for a four-week engagement at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre. Performances will run there from Dec. 10 through Jan. 5, 2025.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Sutton Foster and Michael Urie in 'Once Upon A Mattress'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Sutton Foster Returning to Broadway This Summer in Once Upon a Mattress Revival

Both Foster and Urie were a part of this production of Once Upon a Mattress earlier this year at its sold-out run during the Encores! series at New York City Center.



The dynamics between their onstage characters differ from when they shared the small screen.



“Falling in love is way more fun to play. Flirting is so fun and I love her so much,” Urie tells PEOPLE.



He adds, “She’s the most generous person on and off I’ve ever worked with. She brings bagels every Saturday for everybody. She leads the warm-up before the matinees. She takes her position as the star so seriously and with such grace that everyone is happy here. It’s a very happy building. And just like Younger — Younger was a very happy set.”



“On Younger, I was really mean,” Urie says.



“He was. He was such a little bitch,” Foster says laughing.

Once Upon a Mattress

As Winnifred, Foster follows in the footsteps of the legendary Carol Burnett, who originated the role in 1959. In preparation, Sutton had the opportunity to meet the star.

”Meeting Carol was... It was a pinch-me moment. I think I was out of body. I was trying very hard to be present,” she says. “I have photo evidence, and it was filmed. So I do know that it happened, but it was pretty wild. And she texts me sometimes."



Other cast members include Brooks Ashmanskas as the Wizard, Daniel Breaker as the Jester and Will Chase as Sir Harry.

Earlier this year, Foster wrapped up her run as Mrs. Lovett in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street opposite Aaron Tveit. Prior to that, she co-starred in the 2022 revival of The Music Man with Hugh Jackman.



Urie has previous stage credits in Chicken in Biscuits (2021), Torch Song (2018), Buyer & Cellar (2013) and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2012). His onscreen work includes Ugly Betty, Single All the Way and AppleTV+’s Shrinking.



Tickets for Once Upon a Mattress are now on sale at onceuponamattress.com.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.