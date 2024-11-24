SUV crashes into power pole, garage: one dead
The Milwaukee Fire Department said they were dispatched to the scene just before 7 p.m.
Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in
When Kevin Campbell took a 1991 Chevy truck in trade at his dealership on Moncton's Salisbury Road in early November, he didn't have it for long.But not because it sold right away.The 1991 Chevrolet C1500 SS 454, listed for more than $28,000, was stolen off his lot on Nov. 14, around 1:30 a.m., he said."This truck is very distinct. There wouldn't be another one, I bet you, in all of New Brunswick. If there was, there would be one or two, so very recognizable, very distinguishable truck, very des
John Ramsey tells PEOPLE he wishes police in Boulder, Colo., did a better job investigating his daughter's long-unsolved murder
Drone strike on Tyre beach kills one person
James Toliver Craig's attorneys withdrew from the case on Thursday, Nov. 21, citing a "professional conflict and other reasons"
Frustrated shop owners in Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area say the city is refusing to pick up mounds of garbage that regularly accumulates in an adjacent laneway because it's private property — even though the laneway's last known owner died more than a century ago.Sara Sadrolhefazi, owner of Nabulu Coffee on St. Joseph Street, says she's spent $5,000 in the year that she's owned the property, hiring contractors to clear garbage left in the laneway behind her shop."It hurts, both mentally and
A kayaker’s leg was amputated during a dramatic, hours-long rescue operation to free him from between rocks on a river in Australia on Saturday, local police said.
Seven young people were arrested Friday night after police responded to a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont. that was still in progress when officers arrived.One suspect is still at-large after fleeing while in handcuffs, York Regional Police say. Officers were called about the home invasion shortly after 9 p.m. near Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard, says a news release. When police arrived the home invasion was still in progress while two idling vehicles waited nearby. The vehicles, which we
"They feel emboldened, and right now, especially, they feel like no consequences are coming their way. That's where we need to change."
Pat King, centre, is surrounded by supporters as he leaves the Ottawa Courthouse on Nov. 22, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)Pat King, a key figure in what became the Freedom Convoy that paralyzed downtown Ottawa in early 2022, has been found guilty of five charges for his role in the protest.Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland delivered his decision at the Ottawa Courthouse on Friday morning.King has been found guilty of five charges: two counts of disobeying a court order and one
LAVAL, Que. — An 81-year-old Quebec man said Friday he killed his ailing wife out of love and compassion, as he was sentenced to serve at least 10 years and six months in prison for her murder.
The 27-year-old son of Norway’s crown princess has been accused of a second rape just days after he was arrested on suspicion of the same offense.
Police said the girl's remains were found "concealed under a plastic tarp" under some brush in a wooded area off of Moonshine Road in Lebanon County
Spencer Ross Pearson stabbed ex Madison Schemitz approximately 15 times, leaving her paralyzed from the chest down
'People Magazine Investigates' looks into the serial murders of Billy Chemirmir
A Saskatchewan principal convicted of sexual assault in 2023 will have another chance to clear his name.The principal was accused of grabbing a Grade 7 student's butt in a school hallway in September 2021. He was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference.On April 26, 2023, he was sentenced to six months in jail, followed by two years probation and a host of additional orders as a result of the sexual interference conviction.The principal appealed his conviction and sentence. On Nov.
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man convicted in the 1994 killing of a hitchhiker cursed at the prison warden and made obscene gestures with his hands shortly before he was put to death Thursday evening in the nation’s third execution using nitrogen gas.
A judge said he would pass sentence on Paul Dunleavy next week.
The Princess of Wales has invited a set of special guests to her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on 6 December - details
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday imposed a one-year reduction in a prison sentence for a man who stormed the U.S. Capitol and then engaged in a pattern of disruptive courtroom behavior, including berating and insulting the judge.