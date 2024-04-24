An SUV shattered two large windows at a local car dealership

THUNDER BAY — A car took a wrong turn at the Nissan dealership on Memorial Avenue and drove into the building Wednesday morning.

Witnesses at the scene told TBnewswatch that a woman had pulled up to park at the front of the car dealership and sideswiped a vehicle that was also parked there.

They also said the driver had mixed up the accelerator and brake pedals and drove into the large front window panes.

Two large windows were shattered by the impact.

There were no known injuries.

Katie Nicholls, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com