Suzanne the Snake Slithers Into Specially-Crafted Sweater

Suzanne the corn snake sought refuge from the cold in a charming homemade “sweater” made especially for her by a volunteer at Nature’s Nursery in Waterville, Ohio.

Footage recorded by Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Aey shows Suzanne the snake enjoying her new enrichment present.

Suzanne is one of the organization’s education ambassadors, part of a group of up to 30 animals helping teach the public about wildlife.

Volunteers at Nature’s Nursery help keep the animals mentally stimulated and happy by introducing them to new things.

“Our volunteers give the animals enrichment items to keep them stimulated and using their brains. For snakes we often provide different textures for them to feel. When this was presented to Suzanne she slid right in and loved it. We took her out and she went right back in,” Aey said.

“It’s been really cold in Ohio so our Enrichment volunteers made the little tunnel for her and she turned it into a sweater,” Aey continued.

The lovely pink sweater was knitted by volunteer Lynn, Nature’s Nursery said on Facebook. Credit: Allison Aey via Storyful