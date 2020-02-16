Suzuki is "where I wanted it to be", says Rins

Rins ended the test third overall with a lap just 0.101 seconds off the pace, while teammate Joan Mir was a further 0.382s adrift in 11th on the combined timesheets.

However, both completed some of the strongest race runs of the entire field on the final day, with Rins’ pace in particular grabbing the attention of rival teams.

Commenting on his test programme, which included trying numerous GSX-RR chassis, suspension components and electronic set-ups, Rins noted the outing was “positive” – not least as he was able to extract more performance from a fresh tyre on qualifying runs.

“We tested chassis, two or three chassis, suspension items from Ohlins, tyres from Michelin, also some electronic things on the bike, and sincerely [everything] was positive," he said.

“The first two days I was quite happy. And today [Sunday] with the new tyres I was able to do a fast lap and this was important for us.

“Also we did a comparison in seven laps with the standard chassis and the new one, and I was able to ride all the laps in [1m]59s, and a little bit more comfortable with the new one.

“Now the engineers are analysing the results, but for sure in Qatar we will try to try the same things to confirm that in another track it's working well.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images More

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images