Suzy Lopez, Andrew Warren in race for Hillsborough County State Attorney
Current Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez faces her predecessor Andrew Warren in the November election.
Fellow ‘Jeopardy!’ players voice their support for the record-breaking contestant’s endorsement on X
Kamala Harris was heckled at two daytime rallies on Wednesday in different battleground states, using both occasions to present herself as a unifier as she shouted over the disruptions. “I will listen to experts,” she said while an audience member began shouting at a Get Out the Vote rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. “I will listen to those impacted by the decisions I make. And to people who disagree with me.” But she didn’t listen for long. The heckler, whose words were unintelligible, continue
Scott Jennings weighed in on vile remarks comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and other speakers made at Madison Square Garden last week.
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
Thomas Miller, a data scientist at Northwestern University, bases his predictions not on the polls, but on where people are placing political bets.
"But it doesn't work if you know it's coming," explained the Bill Clinton-era labor secretary.
It "would be historically unprecedented," said Harry Enten.
People on social media noted that Haley's surrogacy for the Trump campaign seems to be inadvertently making the case for Harris instead.
The price fluctuations have little to do with the company’s fundamentals–its sales are miniscule for a company of its market value.
The first votes of the 2024 presidential election are rolling in, raising questions about what can be gleaned from the data in forecasting the possible outcome of the race. Almost all states and Washington, D.C., have begun some mail-in or early in-person voting and releasing information on the number of ballots returned, the first actual…
One of George W. Bush’s twin daughters issued a late endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday, exactly a week before Election Day. Barbara Bush, 42, told People in a statement that it was “inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania” over the weekend, revealing that she’d gone as far as campaigning for the Democratic ticket. She’s long supported progressive causes, but it’s the first time the conservative family scion has outright endorsed for a Democra
Leigh McGowan got in the face of Marc Lotter and Scott Jennings on Abby Phillip’s “NewsNight.”
The late night host made the case against Trump using the former president's own words.
The former president nearly slipped as he tried to climb into the vehicle.
Former president Donald Trump whined Wednesday that Pennsylvania election officials are “cheating,” a day after his campaign said it plans to sue Bucks County over long lines and voting cut offs at election offices. “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before,” the Republican nominee for president posted on his platform Truth Social, before upping the ante with typical all-caps flair. “REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law Enforcement must act, NOW!”
CNN host Chris Wallace weighed in Wednesday on Donald Trump‘s tumultuous campaign trail style—and warned that his “big problem” remains his inability to reach out to women who may feel alienated by his rhetoric. Wallace spoke on the network about Trump’s decision to freeze out his onetime rival Nikki Haley, who offered to help him on the campaign trail but has noticeably been absent. In a Fox News broadcast earlier this week, Haley criticized Trump‘s actions over the past few weeks counting down
OTTAWA — New Democrats will not cave to demands from the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday.
Elon Musk's political action committee created an ad attacking Vice President Kamala Harris that includes multiple references to a vulgarity often used to demean women as well as calling her a communist.
"Right now, you think you're safe," the host of "The Daily Show" warns, breaking down the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 The post Jon Stewart Decimates Trump Mass-Deportation Plan, Notes Irish and Italians Were Once Not ‘American Enough’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Newly leaked video shows one of Donald Trump’s former top administration officials detailing his plans to give the Republican presidential candidate unchecked power to unleash the military on Americans if he wins re-election. The plan involves creating “shadow” government offices that would create flimsy legal justifications to override objections from military leaders and carry out executive orders, including sending in soldiers against protesters and other perceived enemies, according to a stu