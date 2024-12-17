Svetlana Dali, the Delta Air Lines stowaway, arrested again trying to flee US

Svetlana Dali was arrested for the second time this month on Monday, after a first arrest by the FBI on Dec. 4 for stowing away on a Delta Air Lines flight from the United States to France.

Dali had cut off her ankle monitor on Sunday and was trying to sneak into Canada, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The person she was staying with in Philadelphia discovered the bracelet cut and alerted authorities.

PHOTO: Svetlana Dali FB (Svetlana Dali FB)

An arrest warrant was issued for bail jumping on Monday morning out of the Eastern District of New York.

The Russian national was apprehended in Buffalo on Monday afternoon. She was on a Greyhound bus trying to cross into Canada.

When law enforcement asked her to produce her passport, she did not have one.

She was taken into custody, where it was determined that she was wanted on an open warrant.

Dali appeared in court before a federal magistrate Tuesday where she was remanded to custody. She declined the services of a public defender and opted to represent herself.

She made a statement to the judge mirroring claims in a previous handwritten civil lawsuit claiming she had been sex trafficked and poisoned.

Dali was originally caught traveling without proper documentation on Nov. 26.

She had sneaked aboard Delta Flight 264, which department from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and was bound for Charles-de-Gaulle International Airport in Paris.

PHOTO: Booking photo for Svetlana Dali who was arrested for the second time this month on Dec. 16. 2024, after she cut off her ankle monitor and tried to sneak into Canada, Dec. 15, 2024, law enforcement sources told ABC News. (Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

But Dali was unable to avoid detection on the flight, and she wound up being returned to the U.S. days later. Once she landed at JFK, she was turned over to authorities.

According to a statement from the French Interior Ministry, "She was not admitted to French territory due to lack of a valid travel document (visa) and was placed in the waiting area for the time necessary for her re-routing to the United States since she held a valid US residence permit."

Her attempt to sneak into Canada on Monday appears to be a second attempt to illegally leave the country in fewer than 30 days.

