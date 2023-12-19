Swan Hills RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Pedestrian Collision

The Swan Hills RCMP received a complaint regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on December 2. The incident occurred at the intersection of Isbister Avenue and Pan Am Street at roughly 1:00 PM. According to the report, the pedestrian was in the process of crossing Isbister when a white van, operated by a woman with long grey hair, skidded on ice and collided with the pedestrian. Fortunately, no injuries were reported following the incident.

The RCMP is seeking assistance from the public and is urging anyone with information regarding the collision, specifically details that could help identify the van or its driver, to come forward. If you have relevant information, please contact the Swan Hills RCMP at (780) 333-4450. Your cooperation could be crucial in resolving this matter.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette