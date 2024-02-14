Swan Hills Welcomes Two New Year's Babies for 2024

In a rare turn of events, Swan Hills has two New Year’s babies for 2024, born on the same day!

Avery Wapahoo was born in Whitecourt at 10:06 AM on January 7, 2024, to Layla Wapoose and Domonic Wapahoo. The proud parents welcomed their 8 lbs, 13 oz bundle of joy to the world, to the delight of Avery’s older siblings, Ava (7), Dominic Jr. (5), and Alexander (2). Layla and Domonic have lived in Swan Hills since July, having moved to town from Wabasca.

Henley Haiden was born in St. Albert at 11:35 PM, also on January 7, to Emma Brigden and Tanner Haiden. Henley weighed 7 lbs, 7 oz and measured 21.5 inches at birth. Emma is from Grande Prairie and has lived in Swan Hills for a little less than a year. Tanner moved from New Brunswick to Swan Hills in 2007.

The Swan Hills Chamber of Commerce presented the New Year’s babies and their families with an assortment of baby gifts, supplies, and gift cards donated by the Chamber, members of the Swan Hills community and local businesses on Thursday, February 8.

Welcome to the world, Avery and Henley!!

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette