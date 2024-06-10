Swan trapped in fishing live saved by RNLI

A swan was rescued by the RNLI after it became tangled in a discarded fishing line with hooks through its beak and leg.

Volunteers at Mudeford RNLI were diverted to assist the bird located in the reeds around Stanpit Marsh, Dorset, on Saturday.

The lifeboat crew assisted the Christchurch Countryside team, which maintains wildlife in the area.

The animal was taken to Wildlife Rescue, based in Moyles Court. Mike Meeks, a wildlife medic from the charity, said they managed to remove the hooks and gave the swan antibiotics before releasing it back to Mudeford harbour.

Mr Meeks has urged fishermen to be more "responsible".

He said: "The animal had a treble barbed hook piercing its beak, meaning it couldn't open it.

"It would have likely been without food for a few days."

He added: "If a fisherman hooks something then please phone us and we can sort it out.

"We're looking to help the wildlife so don't just cut the line and go home."

Mudeford RNLI volunteer Michael Warne said: “We were pleased to be able to help the team at Christchurch Countryside and Wildlife Rescue in the recovery of this beautiful creature.

"The RNLI will always go to the assistance of animals as well as people in difficulty on the water."

The team added the Mudeford Servant Atlantic 85 lifeboat has launched 29 times this year and launched 85 times in 2023.

