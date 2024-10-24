Swanage care home: Woman, 60, released under investigation after three people found dead

A woman has been released under investigation after being arrested over the deaths of three people at a care home in Dorset.

The 60-year-old was arrested last night on suspicion of manslaughter.

Dorset Police said detectives are still exploring possible carbon monoxide poisoning as the primary line of enquiry.

The deaths of the three residents - two men aged 74 and 91 and an 86-year-old woman - at Gainsborough Care Home in Ulwell Road, Swanage, on Wednesday are being treated as unexplained.

Their families are being updated with any developments as the investigation progresses, police said, and there is no risk to the wider community.

The woman was arrested "to establish whether there were any actions or omissions that are believed to be grossly negligent", the police force said on Thursday, and enquiries will continue into this.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third said: "The thoughts of the investigation team and wider force remain with the loved ones of those who tragically died.

"We are continuing to gather as much information as possible to give us a full picture of events during the morning of Wednesday 23 October 2024.

"This involves liaising with experts from partner agencies to understand the circumstances and this work will take some time to be carried out."

He added: "Members of the public can expect to see a large multi-agency presence continue in the area over the coming days to enable us to conduct detailed enquiries. Our local officers will remain in the area to provide support.

"This tragic incident will have a significant impact on the community in Swanage. The care, compassion and respect that has been shown so far is commendable and we hope this continues over the coming days as our investigation progresses."

The force said seven people were taken to hospital as a precaution and are not in a serious condition.

Other residents were evacuated and are continuing to be supported by Dorset Council and the health service.

The care home is run by Agincare and had been caring for 48 residents, all elderly and some with dementia.

Janet White, 84, a retired magistrate who lives nearby, said: "It is all very shocking and the fact that someone may be responsible in any way is difficult to comprehend.

"It's been very upsetting for people around here. The care home has links throughout the community.

"In my own case, my husband was cared for at home by Agincare and I have nothing but praise for them."

Maggie O'Neill, 76, who lives nearby and volunteered to help at All Saints Church, where some of the residents were taken, said she knew one of the people taken to hospital following the incident.

"She's okay now, she has dementia. I think her family were able to go: they're very supportive," she said.

"I was told by our dog walker people were being wheeled down so I quickly put my clothes on and went to help. I talked to the residents and served them tea.

"The atmosphere was tense. A few family members turned up, but there were a lot of volunteers, at least 20."