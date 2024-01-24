Swanmore gas leak forces residents to leave their homes

Village residents have been forced to leave their homes after numerous gas leaks were found.

SGN said urgent work to replace the leaking gas main on Church Road, Swanmore, Hampshire, was under way.

Swanmore Parish Council said two residents living on the road had been taken to a hotel as a safety precaution, after the leaks were found.

The road has been shut between the entrance to The Brickmakers pub and the junction of Lower Chase.

A signed diversion route is in place. SGN said the pub was open as usual with access from the south side of Church Road.

#Winchester #ser69 #ser649 #ser49 Dur to the closure of Church Road in Swanmore our services will not be able to serve Cricklemede, Hoe Road, Swanmore or Forest Road, we will be diverting direct on the B2177, Mark. — Stagecoach South (@StagecoachSouth) January 24, 2024

Bus routes and timetables have also been impacted by the road closure with passengers advised to check with their bus operator before setting out.

SGN said the gas main was being replaced with plastic pipe but it was "too early to say" how long the work would take to replace the leaking section.

