Swans Enjoy a Swim in Flooded River in Worcester
Swans made the most of the flooding in Worcester by cruising around River Severn on January 1.
In footage filmed by X user @CeylanXVII, the swans can be seen swimming and walking around the high river and flooded sidewalks.
Flood warnings for River Severn remained in effect on Wednesday, January 3, and were expected to peak on Thursday.
The Environment Agency said water levels could reach up to 7.3 meters in Kempsey, Worcestershire. Credit: @CeylanXVII via Storyful