Swap shop plan to 'reduce community reduce waste'

A new swap shop could help reduce waste and save people money by recycling and selling unwanted goods, a local authority has said.

Westmorland and Furness Council is planning to create a circular economy hub, to keep useful items in circulation for longer by mending instead of throwing away.

The idea is part of the council's plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2037.

Councillor Giles Archibald said the online hub was an "exciting and innovative step" towards a more sustainable future.

"This hub could help reduce waste, save costs, and strengthen collaboration between partners and local organisations, all the while supporting our shared ambition of achieving net zero by 2037," he said.

It is also hoped the hub will attract a variety of goods including second-hand furniture donations.

Community feedback

Businesses, community groups, charities and schools have been asked to share their ideas for the hub through a survey organised by the council.

It said it wanted feedback before it applied for funding to develop the hub.

"We want to ensure any funding application reflects the needs of our community which is why it's so important that people take part in the survey and share their views on how a hub could benefit their community or organisation," Archibald said.

The survey closes on 14 February.

