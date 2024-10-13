Swastika drawn on Hendon golf course as Met Police investigate 'utterly disgraceful' antisemitic messages

Police have launched a hate crime investigation after antisemitic messages were raked into bunkers at a golf club shortly before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

The Metropolitan Police said staff at Hendon Golf Club in north London reported the messages and damage to other property on Friday.

It added that the incident was being “investigated as a racially aggravated hate crime”.

Footage posted on social media appears to show a Nazi swastika symbol raked into a sand bunker at the golf club.

Antisemitic slurs including ‘f*** the Jews’ and ‘Heil Hitler’ were also raked into the sand, according to Jewish News.

The Community Security Trust (CST) said it was aware of the “appalling antisemitic slogans and symbols”.

In a statement, the CST, a charity that works to protect British Jews from antisemitism, said: “For this to occur in the heart of the Jewish community shortly before the onset of Yom Kippur is utterly disgraceful.

“We are in regular contact with the police and have urged them to thoroughly investigate this hate crime, and we ask anyone with any information about it to contact CST and the police.”

Hearing about the incident Mayor of London Sadiq Khan added: “I’m sickened by the rise in antisemitism in our city. Hate crime is a criminal offence and has no place in London. I’ll continue to work with the police and community representatives to tackle antisemitism and support those affected by such abhorrent abuse.”

Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky said the graffiti was “utterly appalling”.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Labour MP added: “I’ve reported it to the police and the CST and will be talking to the club.

“It’s completely unacceptable. I want the people who did this caught and punished.”

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Branch, of the North West Command Unit which covers Barnet, said: “We are aware of the shock and distress that this incident has caused, especially coming at a time when the Jewish community is celebrating Yom Kippur.

“The incident is being investigated as a racially aggravated hate crime and work is ongoing, led by officers from the North West community safety unit, to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for this.

“Following the incident we have attended the golf course to support the club and have spoken to community leaders to ensure they are updated on the progress of this investigation.

“Local residents will also continue to see a visible police presence in and around key areas across our boroughs.”

Police urged anyone with information to call 101 or contact the @MetCC X account, quoting CAD1690/11Oct.

People can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hendon Golf Club was approached for comment.