SWAT standoff in Santee ends peacefully
A man who barricaded himself in a Santee apartment surrendered peacefully to law enforcement at a lengthy standoff.
A man who barricaded himself in a Santee apartment surrendered peacefully to law enforcement at a lengthy standoff.
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard and her twin sister reunited for some winter sports.
Dark Brandon strikes again.
Social media users questioned whether the image of the Trumps was legitimate.
The 48-year-old mother-of-three spoke to Vogue about her life after ending her marriage of 18 years.
Kaia Gerber covers V Magazine's Spring 2024 issue wearing multiple braless and topless looks all from Celine by Hedi Slimane including black leather dungarees.
Alyssa Pointer/ReutersDonald Trump says he’s managed to pull together almost half a billion dollars to pay his eye-watering appeal bond owed to New York state after he and his companies were found liable for fraud.The GOP’s presumptive nominee claimed in recent legal filings that he hasn’t been able to secure more than $460 million required to post his bond and appeal the eye-watering ruling against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin action to start seizing Trump’s assets a
The far-right lawmaker finally said something her critics could agree with.
Despite the Dodgers’ 14-3 victory, it was Jeon's ceremonial first pitch that garnered attention, particularly from the Dodgers dugout. To kickstart the game, Jeon, who was donning a Dodgers shirt, leggings and knee-high baseball socks, threw the first pitch at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 17.
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has shown herself again to be attention-seeking, spiteful, unserious and proudly ignorant. All things MAGA.
NEW YORK — Paul Simon is slip slidin’ back to the days of working with Art Garfunkel, and peeling back the curtain on what ended their iconic yet “uneven” partnership and decadeslong friendship. The Grammy-winning Simon & Garfunkel co-founder, 82, noted in the first half of MGM+’s “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” that they “were really best friends up until ‘Bridge over Troubled ...
When Zahid Mahmood bought a house in Oshawa, Ont., in 2021, he hoped rental income would help him and his wife save money to pay for post-secondary education for their three children. Walking into the house last month, Mahmood says he was faced with piles of trash, bottles of urine, rodents and dog feces — the mess left behind by former tenants. Mahmood says the tenants moved into the house in May 2022 and stopped paying rent a year later. In August, he and his wife gave the tenants an N4 evicti
The late-night host said Trump’s financial struggles could be taking a toll on another part of his life.
“I don’t think people really appreciate exactly what we are going to be in for,” said Michael Steele.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout Courtesy of Bill and Hillary Clinton AirportBryan Malinowski, the Arkansas airport executive injured in a shootout with federal agents serving a search warrant at his home earlier this week, died Thursday, his employer confirmed.The 53-year-old allegedly opened fire as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives attempted to serve the warrant at his home in Little Rock shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with one agent suffering
"What happened today was truly amazing, even by our standards," Charlie Sykes said of the impeachment hearing.
The CNN host shut down Jason Miller with a lone clip of the former president’s past rally behavior.
This man is playing with fire.
New York attorney general eyeing up Republican candidate’s Seven Springs estate, causing the politician to label her actions ‘sooo unconstitutional and unfair’ on Truth Social
Ty Cobb delivered a blistering analysis of Aileen Cannon’s actions in the case and lobbed in the most backhanded compliment, too.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — First the cartel cut its teeth with drug trafficking. Then avocados, real estate and construction companies. Now, a Mexican criminal group known for its brutality is moving in on seniors and their timeshares. The operation is relatively simple. Cartel employees posing as sales representatives call up timeshare owners, offering to buy their investments back for generous sums. They then demand upfront fees for anything from listing advertisements to paying government fines. T