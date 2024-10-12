Sweater weather back in the forecast

Latest Stories
- People
Anderson Cooper Struck by Flying Debris from Hurricane Milton During Live News Report: 'That Wasn't Good'
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
- USA TODAY
Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
- The Daily Beast
Millions Watch Wealthy Mom Melt Down Riding Out Hurricane
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
- HuffPost
Florida Democrat Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene And Her Hurricane Conspiracy ‘Machine’
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
- USA TODAY
Tampa Bay was spared catastrophic storm surge from Hurricane Milton. Here's why.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
- BuzzFeed
The Internet Is Having A Field Day Now That Republicans Seemingly Believe That Democrats Control The Weather
"Personally, I believe the democrat weather machine is powered by 5g vaccine nanobots that get their energy from drag queen story time." —@karlykingsley
- Miami Herald
Friday, Oct 11 update: Latest on Tropical Storm Leslie from the National Hurricane Center
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
- The Weather Network
A ‘weak’ La Niña is likely as Canada heads into this winter
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
- USA TODAY
'It's gone': Hurricane Milton swamps lives, blows away retirement dreams in Punta Gorda
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Fearsome Hurricane Milton leaves trail of damage after Florida landfall
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
- BuzzFeed
36 Heart-Wrenching Photos That Show Hurricane Milton's Devastation In Florida
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
- The Canadian Press
More than 2 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
- The Weather Network
Bright Northern Lights possible tonight after arrival of speedy solar storm
Eyes to the sky! More aurora displays may be on the way following a powerful solar flare and the eruption of an exceptionally fast solar storm.
- The Weather Network
Problematic atmospheric river will deliver sopping rains to B.C.'s coast
An atmospheric river targeting B.C.'s coastal regions will put a damper on the Thanksgiving weekend.
- CBC
Great white shark found dead on Haida Gwaii
A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring
- Fox Weather
See it: Destruction caused by Hurricane Milton's tornado outbreak, 100-mph winds in Florida
Hurricane Milton left scars along a huge area of the Florida Peninsula over 24 hours with a trail of destruction from South Florida to Central Florida's east coast shores.
- Miami Herald
Back-to-back hurricanes take toll on Gulf Coast neighborhoods. ‘I’ve looked at Zillow’
How people are coping, or not.
- INSIDER
Hurricane Milton leaves a trail of destruction in Florida
Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida's west coast on Wednesday night, killing at least 10 people.
- Canadian Press Videos
Bradenton Beach police chief relieved to see his town for the first time after Hurricane Milton
The Bradenton Beach police chief says there wasn't a storm surge there from Hurricane Milton, with the area mostly getting wind damage, including at least one house off its pilings. Most, if not all, of the residents evacuated. (AP video: Haven Daley, Carrie Antlfinger)
- Global News
Canadians crews dispatched to Florida to help with Milton aftermath
After the region was pummeled by Hurricane Milton, Canadian crews are ready to help. Ontario’s Hydro One and Atlantic Canada’s Nova Scotia Power have dispatched teams to help with restoration efforts in Florida. Shallima Maharaj has the story.