Sweden drops investigation into rape allegations linked to Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé at a press conference on his arrival at Real Madrid on 16 July 2024.

An investigation into alleged rape and sexual assault in Stockholm reportedly targeting French football star Kylian Mbappé has been closed due to insufficient evidence.

Sweden's prosecution authority announced two months ago that it was investigating an alleged incident that occurred at an upscale Stockholm hotel on 10 October, without mentioning the suspect by name.

The 25-year-old forward with Real Madrid – one of the highest-profile players in world football – was in the Swedish capital from 9 to 11 October with a group of people after he was not selected by France for a Nations League match.

Several Swedish media outlets, including newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen and public broadcaster SVT, identified Kylian Mbappé as the suspect.

Mbappé 'not involved'

In a statement released this Thursday, prosecutor Marina Chirakova said: "My assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed and the investigation is therefore closed," although she did not mention Mbappé by name.

Chirakova said the suspect had "not been notified of suspicion of a crime".

In October, Mbappé said that he was "shocked" to see his name linked to the investigation.

Speaking for the first time about the case on Sunday, he told French television show Clique he was "not involved".



