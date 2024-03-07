Sweden joins a growing NATO amid Ukraine war

STORY: Sweden officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Thursday, making it the newest member of the military alliance.

The nation's prime minister was in Washington to mark the milestone.

"Today is a truly historic day. Sweden is now a member of NATO.”

Sweden's membership follows another Scandinavian nation, Finland, in the two years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced European capitols to rethink the risk posed by Moscow.

“The security situation in our region has not been this serious since the Second World War. Russia will stay a serious threat to the Euro-Atlantic security for the foreseeable future. It was in this light that Sweden applied to join the NATO defense alliance to gain security, but also to provide security. We have unique capabilities to contribute on land, in the air, at sea. Our support to Ukraine is a fundamental part of that. Ukraine is fighting bravely for its freedom, but they are also defending European freedom.”

NATO's expansion is also a blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has sought prevent any further strengthening of the alliance.

"This has been a little bit of a road, but I think we've known from day one that we would be here today."

The U.S. had pushed hard for Sweden's membership. Here's U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

"Our NATO alliance, our defensive alliance, is now stronger and larger than it's ever been.”

Sweden faced opposition from members Turkey and Hungary, which both have cordial relations with Russia. But Istanbul relented in January, and Budapest agreed last month.