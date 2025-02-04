Sweden school attack latest: 10 dead as PM condemns worst shooting in country’s history

Around 10 people have been killed and many others injured after a gunman opened fire on an adult school campus in Sweden, officials have said.

The “brutal” attack on Tuesday at the Risbergska School in Örebro, some 125 miles west of Stockholm, is the worst school shooting in Sweden’s history, prime minister Ulf Kristersson told reporters, as justice minister Gunnar Strömmer warned that its impacts would be felt across the nation.

The gunman, who was not previously known to the police and currently has no suspected links to gangs or terrorism, is believed to be among those who died in the shooting, Örebro’s district police chief Roberto Eid Forest said.

Students were forced to shelter in nearby buildings as armed police searched the area. Police have since said they are not expecting any further violence.

Andreas Sundling, 28, was among those forced to barricade themselves inside the school. "We heard three bangs and loud screams," he told the Expressen newspaper while sheltering in a classroom.

Lena Warenmark, a teacher at Risbergska, told SVT: “We heard gunshots very close to our study. There were probably ten shots.”

19:53 , Andy Gregory

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his sympathy to Sweden in the wake of today’s “terrible” violence.

He wrote on X: “The news about the terrible act of violence in a school in Swedish Örebro shocks me. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Our sympathies go out to Sweden.”

School at centre of shooting teaches pupils aged over 20

19:24 , Andy Gregory

The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students over age 20, according to its website.

Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

Campus was quieter than usual due to national exams, teacher says

19:17 , Andy Gregory

The shooting erupted after many students had gone home following a national exam. Police vehicles and ambulances, lights flashing, blanketed the parking lots and streets around the school as a helicopter buzzed overhead.

Teacher Lena Warenmark told SVT News that there were unusually few students on the campus Tuesday afternoon after the exam. She also told the broadcaster that she heard probably 10 gunshots.

Forensics police attend the scene of the shooting (TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima)

Students sheltered in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting, which began at around 12:30pm local time.

Andreas Sundling, 28, was among those forced to barricade themselves inside the school.

"We heard three bangs and loud screams," he told the Expressen newspaper while sheltering in a classroom.

Justice minister says police being assisted by security services

18:52 , Andy Gregory

Police attended the scene as soon as the alarm was sounded, Sweden’s justice minister Gunnar Strömmer told the press conference.

We know that about 10 people have been killed and many others have been injured, and we know that police and our healthcare workers are now taking care of these people, Mr Strömmer said.

Police at work at the scene of the shooting (AFP via Getty Images)

The primary suspect is thought to be among the dead, he reiterated, adding that it was a person who was not previously known to the police.

“We still don’t know why this happened. We don’t know what the motives could have been. We hope to have those answers. Police are working very hard to find that out,” he said.

Police in Örebro are being assisted by forces across the country and also the special security services, he said.

Police do not believe at present that there is a risk of further attacks, Mr Strömmer added.

Sweden's justice minister says impact of shooting will be felt across the country

18:48 , Andy Gregory

Sweden’s justice minister Gunnar Strömmer has said that the shooting in Örebro will have ripple effects across the country.

He told a press conference: “This was a terrible tragedy. We are all shaken to the core. This is something that we’ve sometimes seen occur in other countries and thought could not happen in Sweden. But it has.

“We know that there have been school shootings before in Sweden – one in Malmo in 2022, for example – but they have not been of the magnitude we have seen ... It is a tragedy. Especially of course for those directly affected and their next of kin.”

He added: “We will of course be returning to this day over and over again in many different contexts in the future. It will have ripple effects for our society.”

'Your grief is our grief': Swedish PM thanks rescuers for their courage

18:44 , Andy Gregory

Sweden’s prime minister has thanked rescuers for their courage in responding to the Örebro school shooting.

Ulf Kristersson told a press conference: “I would now like to urge you all to give the police the freedom they need to do the work they must do. And I also want to thank the students, teachers, all the staff at the school for the courage you have shown today.

“I also want to thank all the rescue services. Your work is a matter of life and death. Thank you. And our police officers who have been out there today protecting others, risking their own lives in doing so. Thank you.

“My thoughts, the thoughts of all of Sweden, are now first and foremost with all those who are the direct victims of this heinous act. Your grief is our grief. We are here with you.”

'This was the worst school shooting in Sweden's history,' says PM

18:42 , Andy Gregory

Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson is now giving a press conference about the shooting in Örebro.

He told reporters: “This was an act of brutal, lethal violence committed against completely innocent people. This was the worst school shooting in Sweden’s history. We are still looking for many answers. I don’t have those answers for you now either.

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson described the attack as an act of ‘brutal, lethal violence’ (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“But there will be a time when we know what happened, how it was able to happen, and what the motives may have been. But let us not speculate now.

“Today we know that many, many people are in the depths of despair. Offer them all the support you can. Many children are frightened, so we must comfort them. We all have a role to play in overcoming this deep grief.”

Sweden's King sends condolences to victim of school shooting

18:36 , Andy Gregory

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf has issued a statement about the “terrible atrocity” in Örebro.

The monarch said: “It is with sadness and dismay that my family and I have received the information about the terrible atrocity in Örebro.

“We send our condolences tonight to the families and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts at this time also go to the injured and their relatives, as well as to others affected.

“My family and I would like to express our great appreciation for the police, rescue and medical personnel who worked intensively to save and protect human lives on this dark day.”

Swedish PM to hold press conference

18:14 , Andy Gregory

Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson is due to hold a news conference in just over 15 minutes alongside justice minister Gunnar Strömmer.

Teacher recalls running from shooting with her 15 pupils

17:57 , Andy Gregory

Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said someone threw open the door to her classroom just after lunch break and shouted to everyone to get out.

"I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she told Reuters by phone. "Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance."

"I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious," she said.

Police special forces are seen leaving the scene of the Risbergska School (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)

Police investigating murder, arson and firearms offences

17:39 , Andy Gregory

Police said they had opened an investigation into murder, arson and an aggravated weapons offence.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Damage so extensive that detectives unable to be certain of death toll, police chief says

17:33 , Andy Gregory

The damage at the crime scene was so extensive that investigators were unable to be more definitive on the death toll, said police chief Roberto Eid Forest, who estimated that 10 people had died in the shooting.

No suspected connections to terrorism or gang violence at this point, police say

17:30 , Andy Gregory

Police said that there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

Police chief Roberto Eid Forest also told reporters that the suspect – believed to be among the dead – was not previously known to police, and had no known connection to any gang.

Police believe suspected shooter is dead and was acting alone

17:20 , Andy Gregory

Police believe the perpetrator is among those killed in the school shooting, and that they acted alone, Örebro’s district police chief Roberto Eid Forest told the press conference.

"At the moment we are confident that no more attacks will occur. The schools that were occupied have been evacuated," the police chief said, according to broadcaster SVT.

However, detectives are not ruling out the possibility that multiple people were involved and that the situation could change, he added.

Around 10 people killed in shooting, police say

17:10 , Andy Gregory

Around 10 people have been killed in the shooting, Örebro’s district police chief has told reporters.

Detectives are still identifying the dead and cannot yet provide any details about the victims, Roberto Eid Forest told a press conference, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Watch: Five people shot at school in Sweden

16:45 , Alexander Butler

Teacher recalls running for her life

16:30 , Alexander Butler

Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said someone threw open the door to her classroom just after lunch break and shouted to everyone to get out.

"I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she said.

"Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance."

"I saw people dragging injured people out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious," she said.

Police raid gunman's flat, reports say

16:28 , Alexander Butler

Police have raided a flat in Örebro which is believed to be connected with the gunman, swedish media outlet STV reported.

Six people hospitalised, authorities say

16:26 , Alexander Butler

Six people, none of whom are children, are currently hospitalised following the Örebro shooting.

Swedish authorities said six were in Örebro University Hospital. Previously, police said five people had been shot.

Swedish media outlet STV reported that at least several people were killed and 15 were injured in the attack. This has not been confirmed.

Watch: Police surround Swedish school after five people shot

16:15 , Alexander Butler

Pictured: Örebro school shooting

15:53 , Alexander Butler

Armed police descend on a school in Örebro, Sweden, after a gunman opened fire on the campus (Reuters)

Emergency services on the scene in Örebro, Sweden, as it was reported several people were killed in the shooting (EPA)

Swedish PM condemns 'terrible' violence

15:36 , Alexander Butler

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson condemned the attack as a “terrible act of violence” as he paid tribute to those killed.

“It is with sadness that I have received information about the terrible act of violence in Örebro. My thoughts are with those who have been affected and their relatives,” he said.

Det är med sorg jag har fått information om det fruktansvärda våldsdådet i Örebro. Mina tankar är hos de som har drabbats och deras anhöriga.



Det är en mycket smärtsam dag för hela Sverige. Mina tankar är också hos alla dem vars vanliga skoldag utbyttes mot skräck. Att vara… — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) February 4, 2025

'Several killed' in shooting, reports say

15:31 , Alexander Butler

Several people have been killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire on an adult school campus in Sweden, according to reports.

Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that several people were dead and 15 were injured after the attack on the Risbergska School, Örebro, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm on Tuesday.

Police have not confirmed this but said five people had been shot, with four of those currently undergoing surgery in hospital.

Witness heard 'loud screams'

15:16 , Alexander Butler

Andreas Sundling, 28, was among those forced to barricade themselves inside the school.

"We heard three bangs and loud screams," he told Expressen newspaper while sheltering in a classroom.

"Now we're sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait."

Locals describe 'really bad' shooting

14:48 , Alex Croft

Knut Säborg, who owns Knut Saeborg Dance Studio told the Independent: “It’s 100 yards from our dance studio, so its really, really bad. So we have to close the dance studio tonight.

“There are loads of national guard, they sealed off a very big area. Helicopters and everything, you know.

“They don’t want people to come there because they don’t know if they’ve hidden any explosives or anything, so it’s only police that’s allowed in the area.

“We have sent an email to all the parents and all the pupils that our dance studio is closed tonight, because we are only 100 yards from it, we are just a few yards from where it actually happened.”

Press conference ongoing

14:46

Swedish police are currently holding a press conference giving updates on the attack.

Örebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest said the perpetrator was found with a gunshot wound.

Suspect among the injured, police confirm

14:40 , Alexander Butler

A number of injured people have been found with gunshot wounds and one of these people is someone we suspect may be the perpetrator, says Roberto Eid Forest, police district chief in Örebro.

Watch: Five shot at adult education centre in Sweden as minister makes statement

14:22 , Alexander Butler

What school was attacked?

14:12 , Alexander Butler

The attack took place at Risbergska School, an education campus serving a wide range of students, Swedish media reported.

The school’s website says it mostly deals with adult education and works with people over the age of 20, offering various levels of training and language courses for immigrants to Sweden.

Air ambulance arriving at the scene, say local authorities

14:06 , Tom Watling

An air ambulance is on its way to the scene, local officials have reported.

Meanwhile, a police helicopter, pictured below, was later seen arriving in the area.

(TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty)

Mapped: School shooting leaves five wounded in Sweden

13:56 , Tom Watling

We have some more details on the school

13:51 , Tom Watling

Below, we have some details on the school in which five people have been shot following an attack.

The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students who are over age 20, according to its website.

Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

The city of Örebro, in which the school is located, has a population of around 155,000 people.

Several schools in the region lock students in buildings

13:49 , Tom Watling

Several schools in the Örebro area have locked their students inside on the advice of the police, Swedish media is reporting.

Former Sweden PM issues statement on shooting

13:47 , Tom Watling

The former prime minister of Sweden has issued a statement on the shooting, urging the public to follow the instructions of the local authorities.

Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson wrote: “Following the terrible information about the shooting at a school in Örebro.

“My thoughts go out to those affected, their relatives and the police officers on the spot. Very important that the public now follows the instructions of the Police and other authorities.”

Five people shot in Sweden school attack

13:43 , Tom Watling

Five people have been shot at an adult education centre in Sweden, police have said, with four in the hospital.

Authorities say that the danger wasn't over and urged the public to stay away from the school.

The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't immediately clear. The adult education center is about 125 miles west of Stockholm.

Students are being sheltered in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the violence.

"The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments," Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish news agency TT.

In pictures: Police search Swedish school after shooting

13:41 , Tom Watling

Below, we have some pictures from the scene as police are searching the school in southern Sweden.

A major police operation is underway at Risbergska School (Reuters)

(TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty)

(Reuters)

No police wounded in the shooting, officials say

13:40

No police officers have been wounded in the shooting, officials have reported.

The situation remains dangerous, however, the police added in a separate statement.

Four people in hospital, say local authorities

13:39 , Tom Watling

Four people are in hospital following a shooting in an adult education centre, local authorities have said.

“At the moment, we do not know the age of the injured. Nor the injury situation,” they added.

They described the scene as “Ongoing fatal violence at school in Örebro”