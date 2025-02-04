Sweden shooting: What we know after 11 people are killed at adult education centre, police say
A major police operation is under way after 11 people were killed at an adult education centre in Sweden.
A major police operation is under way after 11 people were killed at an adult education centre in Sweden.
Five people were shot at an adult education centre in Sweden on Tuesday, police said. The Swedish news agency TT reported, without providing its sources, that the perpetrator died by suicide. Police didn't immediately confirm that reporting, but scheduled a news conference for 1430 GMT.
"No translation needed."
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A jarring 911 call was played in a Calgary courtroom Monday as jurors heard the voice of a distraught 90-year-old woman who had just been raped in her assisted living apartment."I don't know what to do," said the woman, crying. "I was in bed asleep and this guy broke in and had sex with me … I don't know how he got in."The woman died last year. A publication ban protects her identity, so CBC News will call her Mary in this story. Duran Ross Buffalo
The province's police watchdog is investigating an arrest by RCMP in northern Manitoba last week, after video shared on social media appears to show an officer standing on a man's body during the arrest.Moose Lake RCMP said Monday they had notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba about an incident during a Friday arrest in Mosakahiken Cree Nation, about 475 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.In a Tuesday news release, the police watchdog said it was investigating after a complaint w
Two people are dead after a shooting in South Glengarry, Ont., during an attempted home invasion, police said. Officers responded to a home invasion near Old Highway 2 around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a press release.When they arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.OPP confirmed to CBC News the residents were home at the time of the break-in, but were not injured. The residents were taken into custody and a gun was seized, according to police. The re
Two Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employees have been arrested and charged with leaking official airport records after apparent surveillance footage from Reagan National Airport showing last week’s collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter was shown on CNN. Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged Friday with computer trespass for “making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records,” authority spokeswoman Crystal Nosal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former deep-sea treasure hunter who has served nearly a decade in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of missing gold coins has had that term ended by a federal judge in Ohio, but he will remain behind bars for now.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the start of Black History Month in the US and Canada
Ellen Greenberg was found dead in 2011 in her Philadelphia apartment with 20 knife wounds and numerous bruises. Authorities ruled her death a suicide. Fourteen years later, the pathologist who performed her autopsy says he’s changed his mind.
The husband of Trina Hunt, whose remains were found near Hope, B.C., more than four years ago, has been charged with one count of indignity to human remains in connection with the unsolved homicide of the Port Moody, B.C., woman.Iain Hunt, 52, was charged on Tuesday, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), but is not in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 5 in Port Coquitlam.Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing from her house in the Heritage Mountai
When Danika went to the police in London, Ont., a few years ago, it wasn't just to hold her step-father accountable for the horrific sexual crimes she says he committed against her as a child. She also wanted to stop this man — now in his late 50s and working as a handyman — from harming other kids."It very much concerned me, the fact that he was going into people's houses with children," said Danika, 46, whose real name can't be made public due to a court-ordered publication ban. Going to the p
"FBI was everywhere, and it turned out that he apparently had a hit on him and was a known drug dealer."
Tamera Laws, 28, is accused of killing Doris Ruth Novella, 70, in February 2020
It's the summer and fall of 2021, and the Ottawa police drug squad is looking into a man suspected of being involved with illegal drugs and gangs.The officers think they see the target in a truck during their surveillance. Later they realize it's actually the target's brother with two other men, but they continue to watch the truck.Nothing happens that could be described as a drug deal, but police are suspicious. They have a hunch.The truck is then driven toward Toronto, eventually stopping in a
Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on drug and resisting arrest charges in Florida after he got his vehicle stuck on train tracks, according to an arrest affidavit. The 34-year-old Orlando resident was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Maitland after an officer saw a blue Lamborghini SUV that appeared to be stopped on railroad tracks, according to the affidavit. The officer notified SunRail, the commuter rail system, to alert that there was a vehicle on the tracks and approached the SUV, the affidavit said.
The 22-year-old suspect was found hiding underneath "a pile of children’s toys" at a Manchester, U.K. property, police confirmed
The FBI’s 13,700 agents were supposed to respond by 3 p.m. Monday to a 12-question survey regarding what role, if any, they played in the Jan. 6 investigation. The order came from Emil Bove, formerly a federal prosecutor and one of President Donald Trump’s criminal lawyers until his client appointed him acting deputy attorney general. Bove has already pushed out eight top FBI officials, including one who was the case agent for 9/11. Trump and attorney general nominee Kash Patel have both disinge
Three care workers are facing fraud charges after allegedly removing "large sums of money" from the bank account of a vulnerable woman they were assigned to care for.Amherst police say the victim, who has ALS — a neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord — is unable to move and needs several hours of care each day.Cpl. Tom Wood of Amherst Police says the three care workers had access to the woman's bank account as part of their duties.The 13-month investig
Two people arrested in connection with the deaths of a brother and sister are released by police.
York Regional Police are looking for a man after a dog was found abandoned in a park in the Town of Georgina on Sunday. Officers were called to a dog park around 8:15 a.m. near Lake Drive S. and Robert Street for an animal complaint, police said in a news release on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found what appeared to be a Cane Corso tied to a pole. The dog did not appear to be in distress or to have any visible injuries, the release said.Const. Kevin Nebrija, spokesperson for York Regional P