Sweden shooting: What we know after around 10 people killed at adult education centre, police say

A major police operation is under way after around 10 people were killed at an adult education centre in Sweden.

Authorities have warned the public to stay away from the area in the town of Orebro, around 200km (125 miles) west of the capital Stockholm.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, police said around 10 people had been killed in the shooting.

The gunman is believed to be among the dead, officers said.

The website for the Swedish police added: "About ten people have been killed in the incident.

"We are currently working on identification. The total number of injured is currently unclear."

Here is everything we know about the shooting so far.

What happened?

Police were alerted to shots being fired at Campus Risbergska adult education centre just after 12.30pm local time (11.30am UK time) on Tuesday.

The violence broke out after many students had gone home following a national exam. Video footage from the scene showed a large police presence and other emergency vehicles.

In a news conference after 5pm UK time, police said around 10 people had been killed.

Officers added they don't believe there is a terror motive in the attack, but this is not conclusive.

None of those admitted to hospital are children, according to a separate update on the Orebro regional authorities' website.

Students that were sheltering in nearby buildings, and other parts of the school, were evacuated following the shooting.

Campus Risbergska serves students who are over the age of 20, according to its website.

Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programmes for people with intellectual disabilities.

What we know about the suspect

The suspect remains unnamed, but police confirmed they are a male.

In their evening update, police said they believed the suspect had also died.

He was not known to officers, police said.

A spokesperson added that they cannot rule out that there are more suspected attackers involved.

'Three bangs and loud screams'

Teacher Lena Warenmark told SVT News that there were unusually few students on the campus on Tuesday afternoon after the exam. She also told the broadcaster that she heard probably 10 gunshots.

Andreas Sundling, 28, was among those forced to barricade themselves inside the school.

"We heard three bangs and loud screams," he told the Expressen newspaper while sheltering in a classroom.

"Now we're sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait."

Pavel Koubak, a photographer who was in the area at the time of the attack, said that he saw at least three police helicopters in the sky.

"I was talking to a guy riding a bicycle who passed through the area," he told Sky News presenter Kamali Melbourne.

"He had a friend that was working inside the school that had sent him a text message that there was automatic rifle fire. He was laying down on the floor inside the school."

Asked whether gun violence was rare in the area, Mr Koubak said it was not.

"We've had plenty of shootings around Sweden and also in Orebro in the last couple of years. But, this seems to be sort of a bigger magnitude," he said.

"I think [the police] are pretty educated on these types of situations nowadays. There was a pretty quick response from the big unit of police and lots of helicopters very, very quickly after the alarm."

What have the police said?

Police said they carried out investigations at various addresses in Orebro, with technical personnel working at the scene.

"At present, the police believe that the perpetrator acted alone, but we cannot rule out more perpetrators connected to the incident," the update on the Swedish police's website said.

Police added that they "had no warning sign" about the attack.

Officers are also working to identify the perpetrator and the victims.

The damage at the crime scene was so extensive that investigators were unable to be more definitive on the number killed, said Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police.

"When it comes to saying anything more about the perpetrator, it is still very early. The operation is ongoing and that will undoubtedly become clearer. But we are working very intensively right now," Mr Forest said.

He described the attack as a "horrible" incident, calling it "exceptional" and a "nightmare".

What has the government said?

Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson said the tragedy is the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

"Today, we have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people," Mr Kristersson told reporters.

"This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history. Many questions remain unanswered, and I cannot provide those answers either.

"But the time will come when we will know what happened, how it could occur, and what motives may have been behind it. Let us not speculate," he said.

Meanwhile, the country's king Carl XVI Gustaf said the shooting was a "terrible atrocity".

"We send our condolences tonight to the families and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts at this time also go to the injured and their relatives, as well as to others affected.

"My family and I would like to express our great appreciation for the police, rescue and medical personnel who worked intensively to save and protect human lives on this dark day."