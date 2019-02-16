Sweden's Langfors leads by 1 after 3 rounds of World Super 6

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Sweden's Per Langfors was at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the World Super 6, with Ireland's Paul Dunne, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and Australian Brad Kennedy one stroke behind in the European Tour event.

Lanfors shot an 8-under 64 and had a 10-under total of 206 after three rounds on Saturday.

Reitan shot 65, Dunne 66 and Kennedy 69.

The first three rounds of the tournament were stroke play. The top 24 players qualified for the final-round match play, which consists of a series of elimination six-hole shootouts. If a shootout is tied at the end of six holes, a 90-meter shootout hole will decide the winner, including in the championship match.

Dunne was among those receiving a first-round bye in the shootout.

"Obviously, you don't want to have to play the first round because you might lose," Dunne said. "But if you were to play the first round and win, it would be an advantage, because you've played the six holes already, you've seen the pins and you're in the middle of your round."

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports