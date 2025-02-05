Swedish gunman appears to have shot himself, police say - but motive still unclear

The gunman who killed 10 people in a mass shooting in Sweden appears to have shot himself, police have said.

The attack at an adult education centre on Tuesday was described by the country's prime minister as the worst mass shooting in Sweden's history.

In an update on Wednesday, police said the perpetrator appears to have shot himself - and added they are still unclear on the motive.

The head of the local police, Roberto Eid Forest, said the school's large premises meant it took a long time for officers to search the campus and ensure there were not any more victims.

Police heard gunshots when they arrived and initially thought they were being fired at, he added.

The shooting started about midday local time at Campus Risbergska in the town of Orebro, about 200km (125 miles) west of the capital Stockholm.

The attack happened after many students had gone home following a national exam.

Students took shelter in nearby buildings and other parts of the campus were evacuated.

Officials said three women and two men, all with gunshot wounds, underwent surgery at hospital. All were in serious but stable condition after being admitted with life-threatening injuries. Another woman was treated for minor injuries and was stable.

Two of the victims were intensive care, regional director of health and medical services Jonas Claesson said.

All the victims were over the age of 18, officials said.

Police previously said the number killed could rise.

They said there were no warnings beforehand and they believe the perpetrator acted alone.

Officers raided the suspect's home after the shooting on Tuesday but they did not say what they found.

The centre is for students over the age of 20, according to its website. It offers primary and upper secondary school courses, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programmes for people with intellectual disabilities.

Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson said the tragedy is the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

"Today, we have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people," Mr Kristersson told reporters.

"This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history. Many questions remain unanswered, and I cannot provide those answers either.

"But the time will come when we will know what happened, how it could occur, and what motives may have been behind it. Let us not speculate," he said.

The country's king Carl XVI Gustaf said the shooting was a "terrible atrocity".

"We send our condolences tonight to the families and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts at this time also go to the injured and their relatives, as well as to others affected," he said.

"My family and I would like to express our great appreciation for the police, rescue and medical personnel who worked intensively to save and protect human lives on this dark day."

Fatal attacks at schools in Sweden are very rare, with 10 killed in seven incidents between 2010 and 2022, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.

