Sky News

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to a rare neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome (SPS), her sister says. A year ago, the Canadian star revealed she had been diagnosed with the incurable condition which causes muscle stiffness and spasms. After cancelling tour dates she gave fans an emotional update, saying she was suffering spasms that affected "every aspect" of her life, causing difficulty when she walked and stopping her using her vocal cords properly.