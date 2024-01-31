Swedish police destroy object outside Israeli embassy in Stockholm

A wide area has been cordoned off around the building in Stockholm

A "dangerous object" found outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm has been destroyed, Swedish police say.

The incident - labelled an "attempted attack" by the Israeli ambassador - saw officers cordon off a wide area nearby.

Police told the BBC it was too early to give further details on the object. They said no-one had been injured.

A spokesman later told the AFP news agency that staff had found a "live" device and alerted officers at about 13:10 local time (12:10 GMT).

The object was assessed by the national bomb squad, who chose to destroy it, the spokesman added.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the situation was "very serious" and Sweden's Security Service are investigating "who is or who are responsible".

Surveillance of the embassy and of Jewish institutions had been tightened, Mr Kristersson added.

A police spokesperson told TV4 the device was detonated in a controlled manner. Swedish tabloids Expressen and Aftonbladet reported it was a hand grenade, citing unnamed sources.

Meanwhile, national broadcaster SVT said armed police attended the scene and brought sandbags with them, reportedly to use during the disposal of the object.

The Israeli ambassador to Sweden said there had been an "attempted attack" on the embassy and its employees.

"We will not be intimidated by terror," Ziv Nevo Kulman posted on X. He thanked the Swedish authorities for their "swift action".

In her own post, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch said she was "shaken", adding: "The hatred against Israel is frightening. Violent extremism must be stopped."

Police say they are investigating, and have not said who might have planted the suspicious device.

The embassy is located by the waterside in the affluent Ostermalm area of Stockholm's city centre.