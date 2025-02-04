Five people shot in attack at Swedish school, police say

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish police said on Tuesday five people were shot in an attack at a school for adults in the city of Orebro some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, triggering a massive response by rescue services.

"Five persons are confirmed shot," police said in a statement, adding that the extent of any injuries was unclear. "This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence," they said.

A police spokesperson said the shooting took place at the Risbergska school for adults, located on a campus that is also the site of other schools, including for children.

Ambulances, rescue services and police are onsite, a spokesperson for local rescue services said.

"We have received four patients but cannot say anything about the condition of the injured, but they were admitted to the emergency room at Orebro University Hospital," an Orebro region spokesperson told Reuters.

Police said students were held indoors at the affected school and also at the nearby schools.

"The information about the violent attack in Orebro is extremely serious," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Reuters. "The government is in close contact with the police and is following developments closely."

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Louise Rasmussen, Stine Jacobsen, Johan Ahlander, Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard, editing by Terje Solsvik and Christina Fincher)