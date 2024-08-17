'Sweet Magnolias' Fans Will Melt Over This Note From JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Husband

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is marking a personal milestone, and who better to celebrate with her than the one person closest to her heart?

The Sweet Magnolias star celebrated her 45th birthday on August 10, and her husband Nick Swisher went on Instagram to share a heartfelt note about how important she is to him. As the former MLB star posted a series of photos featuring the two and their daughters Emerson and Sailor, he gushed about how much he cherishes her presence and the difference she's made in his life over the years.

"Happy Birthday baby!" he affectionately wrote in the caption for his wife. "Today, we celebrate you and all the joy you bring into our world! Your smile lights up our darkest days, and your laughter is the best thing ever! We are so lucky to be with you! I am endlessly grateful for every moment we share and every memory we create together!"

"May this year bring you as much happiness and love as you have given us!" he added. "You are the best Mama! Here’s to more adventures, laughter, and love in the years to come! You deserve the world, and I’m just so lucky to be a part of it! Thank you for choosing me Princess!"

When fans saw the public declaration of love Nick made for JoAnna, naturally they made sure to send her words of happiness on her birthday.

"She is the best!!! Hbd Jo!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️," one person wrote in the comments. "Happy birthday @jogarciaswisher! May this year be filled with many blessings!" another declared. "That’s a beautiful family. God bless and happy birthday to the Mrs!" a different follower added.

Fans remember the Reba alum and the former Yankees player got married in December 2010 after a year of dating. The two later welcomed their two daughters and continue to share their love for one another on social media. JoAnna even celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in December 2023, when she shared a montage of moments between her and Nick for the world to see.

We so love to see this romance continue to blossom!

