Sweet Moment New Senator's Children Hand Kamala Harris Business Cards

Storyful

New Jersey Senator Andy Kim’s children had a sweet moment with Kamala Harris, gifting the Vice President their own business cards as their father was sworn in.

“My two boys printed their own business cards to give out to people at the Capitol during my Senate Swearing-In today,” Kim said. “Here they are giving their cards to VP Kamala Harris. They told her to ‘stay in touch’.” Credit: C-SPAN via Storyful

Video Transcript

Hi, how are you?

Do you guys remember we met.

Like we're all friends at this point.

How are you?

that Oh, you're looking quite handsome.

You guys ready to do this?

Yeah, you're gonna let your father get sworn in, or are you getting sworn in?

ADVERTISEMENT

Who's getting sworn in?

Who's point.

OK, you ready?

Raise your right hand.

Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and you will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that you take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that you will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which you are about to enter.

So help you God.

Congratulations, Senator.

Congratulations.

Yeah we're gonna do I'm gonna do.

Yeah Thanks for giving me That business cards.

Wait, let me see.

Our marine biologist and science guy mathX.

Oh, this is so good.

And you even have a, you have an email address?

Oh, so now I can stay in touch.

This is so good.

This is so good.

Wow, look, look, everybody has to.

I can tell I'm honored.

Latest Stories

  • Cheney hits back at Trump: ‘You can’t change the truth’

    Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) clapped back a President-elect Trump after he blasted President Biden for awarding her and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) the Presidential Citizens Medal this week. “Donald, this is not the Soviet Union,” Cheney wrote Friday on social platform X. “You can’t change the truth and you cannot silence us.” Cheney was…

  • Donald Trump fumes over flag flying at half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter during inauguration

    "Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump said of the US flag flying at half-staff during his inauguration.

  • ‘Great Deal’: Trudeau’s Conservative Rival Makes Energy Pitch to Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Since winning the US election, Donald Trump has taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him governor of a 51st US state, threatened 25% tariffs, and vented that the US is getting ripped off by its northern neighbor because of a trade deficit. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueDetroit’s Michigan Central Is the Building Revival Story of 2024Burned-Out Parents Need

  • Washington Post Cartoonist Ann Telnaes Quits After Bezos-Owned Paper Kills Trump Satire Piece

    “Trying to get in the good graces of an autocrat-in-waiting will only result in undermining that free press,” the Pulitzer Prize winner says of her former employer The post Washington Post Cartoonist Ann Telnaes Quits After Bezos-Owned Paper Kills Trump Satire Piece appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Brings New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson to Mar-a-Lago for New Year's Eve Celebration

    The new couple were first spotted holding hands in early December, before Don Jr.'s split from longtime fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had been revealed

  • Biden to Honor Liz Cheney for Jan. 6 Investigation in Latest Swipe at Trump

    Outgoing President Joe Biden will award the second-highest civilian medal to two of Donald Trump’s political foes, in a final affront to the president-elect before he takes office. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson will be honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal for their work in leading the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters tried to block the certification of Biden’s presidential victory. This will rattle Trump, who previously claime

  • Fox News Host Hits Colleague With The 'Right Facts' On New Orleans Attack

    Jessica Tarlov told co-host Jeanine Pirro that she was moving "the goalposts" with her immigration talk.

  • Suspected Las Vegas Cybertruck Bomber Was a ‘Big’ Trump Supporter: Source

    The man suspected of being behind Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas was a “big” supporter of Donald Trump and voted for him in November, a senior law enforcement official tells the Daily Beast. That revelation came from an interview between Matthew Livelsberger’s loved ones and investigators, the source said. His family added that they believed the 37-year-old Green Beret, who died in Wednesday’s blast outside Trump International Hotel, had Republican leanings. The revelation tracks with o

  • James Carville: I Was Wrong About Kamala Harris

    Democratic strategist James Carville used a word we don’t often hear in politics these days. “I thought Kamala Harris would win. I was wrong,” he wrote Thursday in a New York Times editorial. After spending the last two months analyzing why and how president-elect Donald Trump beat the vice president in November’s presidential election, Carville landed on a very 1992 argument.

  • Trump Wins Johnson for Speaker After Hour of MAGA Chaos

    Mike Johnson initially failed his first test to retain power over a super-slim GOP majority on Friday after three Republicans voted against Donald Trump’s chosen candidate for speaker of the House. But after about an hour of backroom cajoling that morphed into hugs on the House floor, Johnson emerged victorious and retained his gavel after all. A second round of voting was averted.

  • Trump Insists He Was ‘Right About Everything’ After Wrongly Tying New Orleans Attack to Immigration

    President-elect Donald Trump claimed he “was right about everything” early Thursday morning, hours after wrongly trying to link the New Orleans attack to migrants. “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after midnight. “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.” In a follow-up post, he proclaimed in the third person: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”

  • Judge sets Trump's sentencing in hush money case for Jan. 10, but signals no jail time

    NEW YORK (AP) — In an extraordinary turn, a judge Friday set President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case for Jan. 10 — little over a week before he's due to return to the White House — but promised not to jail him.

  • What we know about the New Orleans terror suspect: Why did he target a New Year's Eve crowd?

    The man the FBI says rammed his truck into New Year's revelers had been having severe financial difficulties despite holding a $120,000-a-year job

  • Ex-Ontario MPP who became homeless says it's 'humbling' politicians rallying to move him out of shelter

    When former Toronto city councillor and MPP Lorenzo Berardinetti found himself in a homeless shelter last year, it was a circumstance he never imagined he would face."What am I doing here?" he remembered thinking on his first night there. "I never thought this would have happened to me, but it happened." Berardinetti, whose political career spanned 30 years in Toronto's east end, has been living out of the Ajax, Ont., shelter since August 2023 following a bout of unemployment and a series of med

  • Brian Kilmeade Gets Super-Awkward Fact Check From Jim Jordan In Live On-Air Flub

    The Fox News host fell for a trolling tweet from outgoing GOP congressman Bob Good.

  • Judge in Trump's hush money case expected to sentence him to 'unconditional discharge'

    The judge in Donald Trump's New York criminal hush money case indicated Friday that he intends to sentence the president-elect to an "unconditional discharge" out of respect for the presidential immunity doctrine. Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to appear, either in person or virtually, for sentencing on Jan. 10, which is 10 days before Trump's presidential inauguration. Merchan, in his ruling Friday, called an unconditional discharge the "most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options."

  • Some House Members Applaud As Clerk Announces Matt Gaetz Won't Serve

    The former Florida congressman won reelection but gave up his seat to accept a nomination that never came.

  • Giuliani takes witness stand as Georgia 2020 election workers seek contempt ruling

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani took the witness stand on Friday to try to fend off a bid to have him held in contempt of court by two Georgia election workers that he falsely accused of trying to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. The election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, say Giuliani has not complied with U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman's orders to give up his Manhattan apartment, title to a 1980 Mercedes and sports memorabilia as payment toward a $148 million defamation verdict in their favor. Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani - a former personal lawyer to Republican President-elect Donald Trump - in 2021, accusing him of destroying their reputations.

  • Fox Host Clutches Pearls Over Biden’s Award for Liz Cheney: ‘I Was Offended!’

    President Joe Biden’s decision to bestow a prestigious award on former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney left one Fox News host completely outraged. Jason Chaffetz, a former GOP congressman and frequent network contributor who hosted Thursday night’s broadcast of Hannity, told his guests he was frankly “offended” by the outgoing premier’s decision to grant the former congresswoman the Presidential Citizens Medal.

  • Mike Johnson wins reelection as speaker in 1st-round showdown after 2 GOP hard-liners switch votes

    In some high-stakes political drama, the House of Representatives on Friday voted to reelect House Speaker Mike Johnson to lead the 119th Congress by a razor-thin margin. Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who ascended to the leadership post in 2023 after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy, had secured President-elect Donald Trump's support as he sought a second term. Three Republicans initially defected from Johnson during the vote, but two ultimately changed their votes to hand him the gavel.