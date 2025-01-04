Sweet Moment New Senator's Children Hand Kamala Harris Business Cards

New Jersey Senator Andy Kim’s children had a sweet moment with Kamala Harris, gifting the Vice President their own business cards as their father was sworn in.

“My two boys printed their own business cards to give out to people at the Capitol during my Senate Swearing-In today,” Kim said. “Here they are giving their cards to VP Kamala Harris. They told her to ‘stay in touch’.” Credit: C-SPAN via Storyful

Video Transcript

Hi, how are you?

Do you guys remember we met.

Like we're all friends at this point.

How are you?

that Oh, you're looking quite handsome.

You guys ready to do this?

Yeah, you're gonna let your father get sworn in, or are you getting sworn in?

Who's getting sworn in?

Who's point.

OK, you ready?

Raise your right hand.

Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and you will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that you take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that you will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which you are about to enter.

So help you God.

Congratulations, Senator.

Congratulations.

Yeah we're gonna do I'm gonna do.

Yeah Thanks for giving me That business cards.

Wait, let me see.

Our marine biologist and science guy mathX.

Oh, this is so good.

And you even have a, you have an email address?

Oh, so now I can stay in touch.

This is so good.

This is so good.

Wow, look, look, everybody has to.

I can tell I'm honored.