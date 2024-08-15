The Sweetest Photos of Lily Collins and Her Husband Charlie McDowell

Since the two first met in 2019, the 'Emily in Paris' actress has shared glimpses into their loved-up life together

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are one loved-up pair!

After first meeting on the set of Gilded Rage in 2019, Collins said she knew she was in it for the long haul.

"It was one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day. So, it was just a matter of when, really," the Emily in Paris actress said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Sure enough, by September 2020 the pair was engaged and a year later they tied the knot.

From sweet birthday wishes to Valentine's Day kisses, here are some of the couple's most adorable photos together.

Hand in Hand

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Since the pair first went Instagram official in July 2029, Collins has made a habit of sharing her love for her filmmaker beau.

To celebrate McDowell's birthday in July, Collins penned a sweet tribute to him on Instagram accompanied by a carousel of loved-up snaps.

"My favorite view," she began in the post that included this sweet hand-holding shot. "Here's looking at you, for the next 41 years. So far this decade has treated you well. Now that you've entered your fashion era, who knows what other tricks you have up your chic and snazzy sleeves."

Eyes For You

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

She concluded the post by writing, " I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come. Happy birthday my one. I love you beyond…"

She Said Yes!

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

The year after the two went Instagram official, McDowell got down on one knee and proposed in front of a beautiful rocky landscape.

Newlywed Bliss

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Not long after the two tied the knot in September 2021, Collins jumped onto to Instagram to share "Quick update: marriage is cool..."

Say "Cheese"

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

The Mirror, Mirror actress commemorated meeting her husband for the first time in May 2023 sharing that McDowell had since "changed my life in every way possible."

"And I love him with every bone in my body," she said. "Here’s to many more adventures, laughs, memories, and of course, photos. Adore you beyond."

Puppy Makes Three!

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell with their dog

While filming season 4 of Emily in Paris, Collins shared a collection of photos with McDowell and their pup.

Sealed with a Kiss

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Collins and McDowell shared a sweet smooch in the Love, Rosie actress' 2024 Valentine's Day post where she wrote, "Happy Heart Day to the man who has all of mine. I’ll never be able to find enough words to express how much I love you @charliemcdowell but I promise to try every single day. Even when I can’t feel my face in the freezing cold…"

Root for the Home Team

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

The two showed off their matching F.C. Copenhagen jerseys while "cheering on our home team" in June 2023.

The pair moved to Copenhagen in 2023, per Vogue.

Out of this World

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

The couple wore matching galaxy-print jumpsuits in this silly photo featured in a Valentine's Day post from Collins where she calls her husband "smart, adventurous, and VERY funny."

"There’s no one who makes me smile or laugh like you do," she continued. "I adore your heart more than words and am the luckiest lady to be yours today and always. I love you my one…"

Live, Laugh, Love!

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Collins was all smiles — and laughs! — in this adorable photo shared in a carousel on Instagram which she captioned in part: "Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together."

