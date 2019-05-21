S'well Water Bottles Finally Have a Top That's Easy to Drink From

I need to confess that I once spent more than $200 on S’well water bottles at a sample sale. Everyone on my holiday list that year received tubular-shaped packages. Yes, I'm insane, but I regret nothing because S’well bottles reign supreme when it comes to keeping water ice cold for long periods of time, thanks to their triple-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel. They have a tapered design that feels great in your hand and fits nicely into backpacks and totes. Now who's fighting to get on my Christmas list?

However, my one hang up with S'well bottles has always been the screw top, which is annoying to remove and difficult to drink from while you're, say, running on the treadmill or trying to grip the subway handrail. I'm proud to report that those days are over because S'well has released a (relatively) new sports cap design. The new-and-improved lid has a levered opening that you can push open using one hand. It operates somewhat like a see-saw: a simple push on either side opens and closes the lid.

The sports cap is a complete game changer. You no longer have to unscrew the entire lid for a quick drink of water mid-workout. And now you can drink from a S'well bottle doing a whole host of other tasks! Scaling the face of a steep, rocky mountain slope? You can stay hydrated! Is your hand stuck under a large rock? No need to figure out how to open the lid of your water bottle—the S'well sports cap has you covered. You can drink while you're holding a yoga pose and while you're gripping the subway handrail and while you're driving and while you're frosting a three-tiered layer cake. Life-changing.

You're probably wondering if you have to drop another $40 bucks on a trendy water bottle. S'well bottles can be expensive, but luckily, you can buy the sports top separately for just around 10 bucks. (The same cap fits 9- and 17-ounce bottles in the original shape. And if you end up giving S'well bottles to everyone on your Christmas list next year, make sure you include the sports cap.

