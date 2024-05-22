Swift Action Prevents Major Damage in Swan Hills Garage Fire

The Swan Hills Fire Department (SHFD) received notification of a house fire at 6 Freeman Drive around 1:30 PM on Wednesday, May 15. The wall of the garage facing the house on the property had caught fire and was seen to be issuing billowing clouds of smoke.

Upon receiving the call, the SHFD promptly dispatched all available fire apparatus vehicles. Fortunately, the homeowners and concerned neighbours had extinguished the blaze prior to the SHFD’s arrival. There were no reported injuries.

After thoroughly inspecting the scene and ensuring there were no lingering embers, the SHFD concluded its operation, with all fire apparatus vehicles back in service by 2:48 PM. The blaze appears to have spread from a pail containing cigarette butts by the affected wall of the garage. There did not appear to be any damage to the inside of the building or its contents.

Fire Chief Otto reminds the community to be cautious about where they discard cigarette butts. He also warns against discarding cigarette butts in flower planter pots as some vegetative matter (such as peat moss) is flammable and, therefore, a fire risk.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette