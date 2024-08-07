The new 'Swift Boat?' Tim Walz's military service targeted by Trump campaign

Joey Garrison and Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON — Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's Army National Guard service has become an immediate target of Republican Donald Trump's campaign, with running-mate JD Vance, also a veteran, attacking Walz's retirement from the military prior to his battalion's deployment to Iraq.

Walz, the governor of Minnesota and a former congressman, joined the National Guard out of high school at 17 years old on April 8, 1981 and served until May 16, 2005. Walz has said he retired from the guard to run for Congress, which he did successfully in 2006.

The alert order for Walz's unit to mobilize for Iraq was received on July 14, 2005 − almost two months after Walz had retired − and the unit mobilized Oct. 12, 2005, according to the Minnesota National Guard.

More: Why Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz over Josh Shapiro as her running mate

Vance raised Walz's departure from the military Wednesday while campaigning in Shelby Township, Michigan, comparing their military records. Vance joined the Marines in 2003 and served as a combat correspondent – or military journalist – until 2007. Vance was deployed to Iraq for six months in late 2005 to serve in public affairs.

"When the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did. I did what they asked me to do, and I did it honorably, and I'm very proud of that service," Vance said. "When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the army and allowed his unit to go without him."

Vance added: "What bothers me about Tim Walz is the 'stolen valor' garbage. Do not to pretend to be something you're not."

Vice President Kamala named Walz her running-mate Tuesday, with the campaign highlighting his Midwest, working-class biography and military service.

Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally for US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, August 7, 2024.
Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally for US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, August 7, 2024.

Vance's attacks have drawn comparisons to the unsubstantiated "Swift Boat" claims against Democrat John Kerry in the 2004 presidential race against President George W. Bush. The group Swift Boat Veterans for Truth challenged Kerry's decorated Vietnam War record. Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, led the Swift Boat campaign attacking Kerry in 2004.

Vance seized on past remarks from Walz in support of gun control shared Tuesday on social media by the Harris campaign in which the governor said, "We can make sure that those weapons of war that I carried in war is the only place where those weapons are at."

"I wonder, Tim Walz, when were you ever in war?" Vance said Wednesday. "What was this weapon that you carried into war given that you abandoned your unit right before they went to Iraq?"

In a statement to USA TODAY, Harris campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa reiterated that Walz retired in 2005 to run for Congress, where he later chaired the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

More: Tim Walz's military record: What to know about potential VP's National Guard service

More: Tim Walz debuts as Kamala Harris' VP pick at raucous Philly rally: Recap

In response to Vance saying Walz never carried a weapon into war, Moussa said: "In his 24 years of service, the Governor carried, fired and trained others to use weapons of war innumerable times. Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American's service to this country − in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It's the American way."

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois − a Trump critic, Harris supporter and veteran of the Air National Guard − also pushed back at Vance's criticism.

"JD served honorably, but he wasn’t kicking down doors. He was in public affairs. Which again, is fine and honorable. Tim, after he was eligible for retirement, retired. People do that," Kinzinger wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "If it was a real problem he would have been 'stop lossed' and prevented from retiring."

A stop-loss refers to the involuntary extension of an individual's activity duty service enforced by the Defense Department.

"If JD Vance is going to go after Tim Walz, I would suggest he take from his own military training, his own military experience," said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Harris surrogate and also a military veteran. "Do not start with trying to attack that someone raised their hand to serve this country."

Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) delivers remarks during a campaign rally at 2300 Arena on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) delivers remarks during a campaign rally at 2300 Arena on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Although promoted as command sergeant major, Walz retired as a master sergeant for benefit purposes in 2005 because he did not complete additional course work at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.

"You get to sergeant major because you have a track record of taking care of your people," Moore said.

Walz mobilized with the Minnesota National Guard Aug. 3, 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, whose primary mission was the war in Afghanistan but also had counterterrorism roles in other regions.

His 1st Battalion of the 125th Field Artillery supported security missions in Europe and Turkey, according to a statement from Lt. Col. Kristen Auge, a spokesperson for the Minnesota National Guard.

Walz was stationed at Vicenza, Italy during his deployment and returned to Minnesota in April 2004, Auge said.Walz started his service in the Nebraska National Guard and finished at the Minnesota National Guard.

More: 'Resurrected from the dead': Harris pick of Walz caps complete shake-up of 2024 race

Walz's Republican opponents in Minnesota have criticized his exit from the military in the past, including during his 2018 and 2022 runs for governor.

In an open letter in 2018, Minnesota National Guard veteran Thomas Behrends accused Walz of pushing "embellished and selectively omitted facts" about his military service. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that Behrends was passed over for the promotion to command sergeant major that went to Walz and described him as a "longtime critic of the governor."

Retired Maj. Gen. Randy Manner, who held top positions with the National Guard Bureau, called the controversy manufactured. Walz would have filed his papers for retirement long before his unit received notice that they were being mobilized for deployment. The retirement papers Walz filed take five to nine months to process, said Manner, who said he does not know Walz but plans to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket.

“The idea that a man who served his country honorably for 24 years somehow ‘cut and run’ because he retired from the Guard in his 40s to pursue his next phase of life is an insult to him and everyone else who also served their nation so honorably," Manner said.

That same year, Walz acknowledged he never saw combat in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio.

"I know that there are certainly folks that did far more than I did. I know that," Walz said in 2018. "I willingly say that I got far more out of the military than they got out of me, from the GI Bill to leadership opportunities to everything else."

Reach Joey Garrison on X, formerly Twitter, @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tim Walz's military service attacked by JD Vance, Trump campaign

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Opening of Trump campaign office in Georgia descends into chaos with fist fight

    Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system

  • Epstein Conspiracy Theorist Leaks His Texts With J.D. Vance

    J.D. Vance exchanged messages with a notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist asking for his thoughts on a range of subjects including Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.Messages sent over the encrypted messaging app Signal between Donald Trump’s running mate and Charles “Chuck” Johnson show Vance entertaining conspiracy theories himself as well as expressing doubt that Trump would, in fact, choose him as his VP pick, according to The Washington Post. Johnson—who gave the messages to the new

  • Donald Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ New Way Of Attacking Kamala Harris Is Slammed Online

    The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.

  • Fact-checking Vance’s claims on Walz’s military service

    CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.

  • Trump Spokesperson’s Boast About Him On Newsmax Prompts Super Awkward Question

    Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.

  • Fox News host knocks Trump: ‘You either own the markets or you don’t’

    Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…

  • Trump repeats conspiracy theory that PM Trudeau 'could be' son of Fidel Castro

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated a baseless claim about Justin Trudeau's parentage in an interview on Monday, suggesting that the prime minister "could be" the son of former Cuban president Fidel Castro.

  • FBI Raids Home of Rep Trying to Impeach Kamala Harris

    The FBI executed a search warrant against Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) last Friday, the congressman confirmed after a local news report highlighted the investigation.Ogles, who has been facing scrutiny over his campaign finances for months, said in a post on X that the FBI “took possession of my cell phone.”News Channel 5 Investigates, the same Nashville area local program that first reported the FBI search, began reporting last year about discrepancies in Ogles’ financial disclosure forms—including a

  • Images of Ukraine's new F-16s and their weapons hint at what the US-made fighter jets may start off doing against the Russians

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared an official video of Kyiv's new F-16s armed with powerful air-to-air missiles.

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes 1 Hypocrisy After Another Among Trump MAGA Fans At Rally

    The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.

  • "Trump Is a Coward" Trends on Truth Social

    Truth Betrayal Over the weekend, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the special media app that he also owns, to announce that he would be backing out of a scheduled debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had agreed to the debate, which was slated for September 10 […]

  • Harris Shuts Down Trumpian ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she

  • Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for VP Running Mate

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli

  • Trump Dangles New Tax Cut Proposals With Real Political Appeal

    First it was a tax cut for hotel and restaurant workers in Nevada, a swing state where Donald Trump proposed exempting tips from taxes. Then, in front of powerful chief executives gathered in Washington, Trump floated cutting the corporate tax rate, helping to ease concerns in the business community about his candidacy. Now Trump is calling for an end to taxing Social Security benefits, which could be a boon for retirees, one of the most politically important groups in the United States. Repeate

  • In new book, Pelosi details 20-minute conversation with Trump ahead of first impeachment

    Hours before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally launched the first impeachment investigation into former president Donald Trump in 2019, she received a call from the subject of the probe himself.

  • Trump slams Stephanopoulos over ‘nasty and totally inappropriate’ Donalds interview

    Former President Trump attacked ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in a late-night post about what he called a “nasty and totally inappropriate” interview with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Stephanopoulos’s contentious interview Sunday with Donalds on ABC’s “This Week” featured the pair going back and forth over Trump’s promise to pardon defendants convicted for their role…

  • House Republicans Tell Johnson Not to Repeal Climate Law

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of US House Republicans warned House Speaker Mike Johnson not to repeal the clean-energy tax credits in President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, warning such a move could upend private investment in the sector and snarl ongoing projects. Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskNew York City Paid $2 Millio

  • See inside the US-made Bradleys that Ukrainian troops are using to shred Russian armor

    Take a look inside a Bradley operated by Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

  • Ukraine says it raided Russian-controlled spit in Black Sea

    Ukraine's military intelligence agency confirmed on Wednesday that its forces had conducted a raid on the Russian-controlled Tendra Spit in the northwest of the Black Sea, saying they damaged equipment and fortifications and inflicted casualties. It said they destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system and armoured vehicles and that they were assessing Russian personnel losses. The Russian-installed governor of the occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region where the spit lies said Kyiv had attacked with 12 high-speed vessels, eight of which were carrying troops, with four more transporting fire support.

  • Donald Trump triggers Conor McGregor with Khabib praise; Michael Chandler jumps to defense

    On several occasions in the past, Conor McGregor has offered public support for Donald Trump, but all it took was one video of the former U.S. president praising Khabib Nurmagomedov to undo it all. On Monday, a clip from a Trump interview with internet personality Adin Ross…