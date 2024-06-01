Swift boxes made by volunteers installed in church

Hattie McCann - BBC News, Devon
·1 min read
The cabinets of swift boxes with the men who made them.
Stuart McFadzean (centre left) and the team worked all winter to get the boxes ready for installation [Fiona Clark]

Bird enthusiasts have built a series of swift nest boxes for a town church in a bid to boost their population.

The boxes have been put up in the belfry of St Michael and All Angels Church, Bampton, Devon.

The RSPB said nationally swift numbers had declined by 53% between 1995 and 2016.

Stuart McFadzean, a swift expert for Mid Devon Wildlife group, said a lack of nest sites was to blame.

Two men trying to get the nesting box cabinets through a very narrow doorway.
It was a tight squeeze getting the cabinets up the Victorian spiral staircase in the church tower [Fiona Clark ]

Bampton resident, Fiona Clark, first had the idea for the project when she saw swifts flying around the church tower and wondered "if maybe years ago they had access, and thought wouldn't it be wonderful if they could again".

She also paid for some of the materials for the boxes.

A group of volunteers spent the winter building the boxes, and then had to squeeze them up the narrow Victorian staircase of the church tower, to the belfry.

Swift boxes fitted into the window of a church bell tower.
The swift boxes are fitted to the inside of the louvre openings [Fiona Clark]

Mr McFadzean said the birds could go in "through the gaps that you see on the outside [and] into the nest boxes that we have made for them", but not into the bell chamber itself.

Tony Mount, the churchwarden, said "there has already been people asking if they've arrived yet".

"We are waiting with our fingers crossed."

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links

More on this story

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Spokesperson’s Hot Take On His Conviction Has Critics Cackling

    Liz Harrington’s response to the former president’s hush money trial verdict raised eyebrows all around.

  • I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.

    The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.

  • Exhausted Hamilton residents dealing with 'nightmare' noise next door say pleas to city, police go unheard

    The sounds of drilling, sawing, banging, yelling and smashing at 4 a.m. reverberate through the wall separating Samantha McArthur's bedroom from her next-door neighbours' home. This early May 17 morning is like many others in the past year and a half — the noise and vibrations emanating from the middle Hess Street North row house for hours makes it impossible for McArthur, and her neighbour Patrick Flynn, to sleep. "You can call this the nightmare on Hess Street," McArthur said. McArthur and Fly

  • Yellowknife woman identified as U.S. fugitive wanted in deadly 1994 crash

    Kate Dooley, who lived in Yellowknife, died in December 2019. (Submitted by Kimberley Smale. )A woman who lived in Yellowknife has been identified as a U.S. fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash in Scottsdale, Ariz, police say. Gloria Schulze, who lived in Yellowknife under the name Kate Dooley, was charged in 1994 after hitting a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Angela Maher, who was on her way to pick up a friend while visiting the city.Police said the investigation revea

  • 'Dine and Dash' Couple Jailed After Racking Up ‘Huge' Restaurants Bills: ‘Brazen Offending’

    Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants

  • Someone killed this Toronto woman 25 years ago — now Niagara police know who did it

    Warning: This story contains distressing details. It's been a quarter of a century since someone killed 26-year-old Nadine Gurczenski of Toronto, and now the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says it knows who did it.Staff Sgt. Andrew Knevel, who is in charge of the NRPS homicide unit, told CBC Hamilton that police used genetic genealogy to identify the killer as Joseph Archie (Raymond) Brousseau of New Liskeard in northern Ontario.Brosseau was 34 and working as a truck driver when he kille

  • Alabama death row inmate gives thumbs-up, says 'Love y'all' before execution

    Jamie Ray Mills, a man who was on death row for nearly two decades, was executed Thursday after all his final appeals were denied.

  • Calgary man accused of murdering wife is in hospital 'for months,' judge hears

    A Calgary man accused of murdering his 25-year-old wife is in hospital, where he is expected to remain for several months, a judge heard Thursday.Manpreet Kaur, 25, was killed in her northeast home on April 21.Her husband, Maninderpreet Singh, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.On the morning of April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.Despite first responders' efforts to save her, Kaur died in her home. Sing

  • Serial killer Robert Pickton dead

    WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b

  • Family pursuing negligence lawsuit after son dies at Trenton high school

    A Trenton, Ont., family plans to pursue a civil lawsuit over the death of their 16-year-old son after he was allegedly left unattended in a private room at a local high school earlier this month.Landyn Ferris was a Grade 10 student at Trenton High School who had Dravet syndrome, a rare type of genetic epilepsy that can cause seizures. On May 14, he'd been sleeping alone inside a sensory room at the school when he was found unresponsive. It's unclear how long he had been left unattended.In a stat

  • Opinion: Here’s Who Trump Should Blame: His Lawyers

    By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former president. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in

  • Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early

  • Ex-husband of B.C. woman Tatjana Stefanski is charged with her murder

    LUMBY, B.C. — Police in British Columbia have announced a murder charge against the ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski, more than six weeks after she was reportedly abducted from her home in the village of Lumby and was later found dead.

  • Woman Who Harassed Kylie and Jason Kelce for Photo Apologizes: ‘Not Who I Am’

    The woman, identified as Andreé Goldberg, issued a public apology and also privately made amends with the couple

  • Police Failed Mom of 2 Who Lay Dying Beside Boyfriend's Body for 3 Days After 2015 Crash: Inquiry

    Lamara Bell and John Yuill had been camping with friends when their car veered off the side of the road and into an embankment

  • Coronation Street confirms Roy Cropper's fate after murder attempt

    Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.

  • Judge denies petition to recall death sentence of man who killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had

  • Model sues over Cannes red carpet 'assault'

    Sawa Pontyjska is one of several film festival guests filmed in encounters with a security guard.

  • Clerk over Alex Murdaugh trial spent thousands on bonuses, meals and gifts, ethics complaint says

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

  • Christopher Gregor, known as treadmill dad, found guilty in 6-year-old son's death

    Christopher Gregor was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter after his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, died from blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen.