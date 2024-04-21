Swift sellout causes Kansas City manufacturer to produce 8,000+ hats
After Taylor Swift was spotted in a "New Heights" podcast-branded hat, a Kansas City manufacturer has been busy fulfilling orders to ship nationwide.
Watch Travis Kelce interrupt Taylor Swift's cooking video with a big kiss.
Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has become the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day.
Taylor Swift's new album is poetry to Kansas City's ears
Nothing could stop Taylor Swift fans from celebrating their pop princess at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday
Jon Bon Jovi said in a new interview that Taylor Swift created the viral moment that led to Prince William singing.
Olivia Rodrigo has shared snaps of herself sunbathing, wearing a two-piece, string bikini in a gingham pattern. Could this be the next swimwear trend?
"People were absolutely obsessed with my hair, or lack of it, for years. Then I started wearing a wig and virtually no one’s mentioned it since.”
Meghan Markle's best friend Abigail Spencer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare photo from the Sussex family's lush garden with their rescue beagle Mamma Mia.
Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and more celebs gathered at Oswald’s in London to celebrate the designer’s special day
“You bring me and the world such happiness,” Douglas wrote of his youngest child on Instagram
Travis kisses Taylor! Taylor wears a KU sweatshirt! Taylor makes cinnamon rolls! Here’s the music video of a “Fortnight” with the couple.
A judge denied the actor/entrepreneur’s request to dismiss the lawsuit The post David Beckham Sues Mark Wahlberg Over $10 Million F45 Gym Endorsement appeared first on TheWrap.
"Challengers" debuts in theaters April 26.
Cary Grant and Dyan Cannon welcomed their daughter Jennifer Grant in 1966
The actress thanked parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore for being the best "Papou" and "Ya Ya" to her little one
Blockbuster actor Chris Pratt has caused anguish for architectural devotees by demolishing a beloved architectural gem in LA.
Victoria Beckham has long refused to take part in any Spice Girls reunion and shot down rumors just this month that the band would get back together for a one-off show. But the publicity queen—who helped to transform her soccer-playing husband David into a global icon—hit upon the perfect way to win headlines for her 50th birthday party in London by joining her former bandmates on stage one last time. It was one of the most exclusive shows of the year, with only around 40 guests.
The Princess of Wales influenced Prince William to make a big change to his fashion sense when he headed to Sunbury-on-Thames for a visit to Surplus to Supper this week, marking his return to public duties
Victoria Beckham turned 50 during the week and on Saturday she hosted a lavish party with plenty of her glamorous friends like Geri Halliwell, Eva Longoria and Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley leading the guest list
The hyphenate also revealed that she no longer communicates with Depp, saying ‘there’s been no normal relationship since the shoot.’