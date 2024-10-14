SWIFT SURPRISE: WPTV, Chasin A Dream Foundation gift Taylor Swift concert tickets to cancer survivor
It took the kind of village we can only liken to a Taylor Swift squad to pull off a surprise to make a Jupiter teenager's wildest dreams come true. WPTV teamed up with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to gift cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger two tickets to see the Eras Tour in Miami. Jaime and her mother will ride in a limo to the concert and speak with Ashley for a live interview as they entire the stadium to see Taylor Swift live in concert.