Would you swim in Hudson Bay? Don't be so quick to respond

Since cold plunges are all the rage, should we claim Hudson Bay as the world’s largest natural, cold plunge?

Hudson Bay water temperature Sept. 18, 2024

More than 50,000 beluga whales call the western waters of Hudson Bay home, so you won’t be alone.

Be warned, it’s an extreme climate. The surface of Hudson Bay is frozen over for more than six months of the year, with water temperatures peaking in late summer.

The shores of Hudson Bay have been sizzling with above-normal temperatures throughout September, but it hasn’t exactly translated into sizzling water temperatures.

September 2024 temperature anomaly Canada

If we dip a thermometer into the water near Rankin Inlet, we’d come up with a reading of about 5°C, a temperature that would favour the most experienced cold plungers.

At temperatures below 5°C, prolonged exposure will most certainly cause hypothermia in minutes if not well-equipped with a thick wetsuit.

A temperature range of 10°C-15°C is more commonly cited as an ideal, cold-plunge temperature, and farther south in Canada, there are some bodies of water providing these readings in September, particularly along the coast.

Perfect cold plunge on the West Coast

Perfect cold plunge Great Lakes region

Perfect cold plunge in Atlantic Canada

Water temperatures are one of the most critical safety factors to keep in mind, so here’s a rough guide.

20°C+ - Comfortable for most swimmers

15°C to 20°C - good for experienced swimmers, but may cause some discomfort

10°C to 15°C - Risk of hypothermia increases

Less than 10°C - extremely cold, hypothermia likely

Go slow, acclimatize, and monitor your duration of exposure. Even 15 or 20 minutes at the water of 15 degrees may be enough.

Dangers of cold waters/water temperatures

Why even do a cold plunge?

Some scientific studies highlight improvement in circulation, reduced muscle soreness post-exercise, and even boosted immune function that has resulted in fewer sick days among study participants.

Cold water immersion also releases dopamine, correlated with mood elevation and alertness. There’s even some evidence pointing to some metabolic benefits, as well.

Research the localized conditions, currents, wave heights and water depth to properly prepare yourself for a cold plunge adventure.