Swimmer found dead at Woodward Reservoir in Stanislaus County

CBC

It was a traffic stop that ended in the seizure of meth, fentanyl and cocaine.But a woman from Williams Lake, B.C., was acquitted of consequent trafficking charges after a judge ordered the evidence to be excluded from her trial, citing several breaches of her Charter rights related to a search of her vehicle and failure to get her timely access to a lawyer."After consideration of the reckless and cavalier conduct of police and the multiple breaches of the Charter, I am of the view that the admi