Swimmer underwater for five minutes before rescue attempted

Christopher Rogers was 20 when he died at the Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh in April 2017 [Teresa and Malachy Rogers]

The trial of three lifeguards over the death of a swimmer has heard that Christopher Rogers was at the bottom of a pool for five minutes before a rescue was attempted.

Mr Rogers, who was 20, died during a swim session at the Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh in April 2017.

Cathal Peter Forrest McVeigh, 35, of Dunamony Road in Dungannon, James Monaghan, 26, of Folly Lane in Armagh and William Holden, 26, of Unshinagh Lane in Portadown were on duty the night Christopher died.

The charge against them stated that "being an employee, [they] failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons who may be affected by [their] acts or omissions at work".

All three men have pleaded not guilty.

Newry Crown Court heard on the day of his death Mr Rogers, who was an experienced swimmer, had been swimming underwater for about a minute before breaking the water's surface.

He then descended to the bottom of the pool and lay there for five minutes and 14 seconds before a rescue attempt was initiated.

He was later pronounced dead.

A coroner said he had lost consciousness due to a lack of oxygen.

CCTV footage

On Thursday, the court was shown four views of CCTV footage of the incident.

It showed the movements of Mr Rogers and the lifeguards.

The prosecution argued the men didn't do their jobs properly because of the length of time it took before the rescue attempt began and other omissions in their roles.

A witness Dr Mark Haynes told the court he had been at the pool volunteering for his children's swimming club.

He said that he had noted Christopher Rogers was doing some breath-holding exercises underwater, when he had remained stationary.

"I recall someone swimming down and then suggesting that Christopher had given him the thumbs up."

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks and will hear evidence from more than 30 witnesses.

It is set to continue on Friday.

At the time of his death, Christopher was studying biomedical sciences at Queen's University Belfast [Teresa and Malachy Rogers]

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) told the BBC that Christopher's death was deemed non-suspicious immediately after the incident in April 2017.

The force said it carried out enquiries, including recording statements, on behalf of the coroner.

In January 2018, the incident was referred back to police by the Health and Safety Executive, which believed there was potential for criminal offences. The investigation was taken forward on a joint basis.