Swimmers Warned as 'Life-Threatening' Surf Hits Gulf Coast

Swimmers were threatened with arrests and fines as potentially life-threatening surf lashed the Gulf Coast of Alabama on Monday, March 25.

Footage shows conditions at Cotton Bayou Beach on Monday morning, where officials were flying double red flags, signifying that Gulf waters were closed to the public.

Disobeying the flags could lead to an arrest or a fine, officials warned.

A wind advisory, and a high-surf warning were in effect for coastal Alabama until Wednesday, as the National Weather Service warned of waves as tall as 9 feet. Credit: City of Orange Beach via Storyful